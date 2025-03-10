No Shame In This Being Jonathan Anderson's LOEWE Swan Song

LOEWE creative director Jonathan Anderson has long been rumored to depart the house, a rumbling that's only grown louder in the absence of answers and abundance of departures. Someone's gotta fill that seat at Dior.

But if LOEWE Fall/Winter 2025 is indeed Anderson's swan song — still unconfirmed! — no shame in that.

The FW25 presentation was one of LOEWE's humblest in years, held in an empty room at Paris' Hotel de Maisons. Instead of models, the clothes were artfully draped on standing and seated mannequins, affecting the feel of a cold but cool museum exhibit.

LOEWE's press release explains Anderson conceived of this new collection as a "scrapbook," something that "contains things old and new that are gathered at random to be preserved as memories or to serve as inspiration; mementoes fill the pages."

Hmmm. Sounds like nostalgia for an era that's ending, no?

Well, that's pure speculation on my part. To be clear, Anderson, LOEWE, and parent company LVMH remain mum on the designer's future.

For now, one more quintessentially Jonathan Anderson LOEWE collection to enjoy, again rich with garments shaped as much by whimsy as wearability.

XXXL-chunky knit shirts, sumptuous leather jackets of trench and fireman (!) variety, exquisitely textural garments inspired by married couple Josef (his Homage to the Square) and Anni Albers (her loom-woven textiles), classic striped T-shirts blown up or stretched out: All the semi-grounded artfulness inherent to Anderson's LOEWE is here.

And even the most commercial endeavors, the signature handbags and fan-favorite footwear, take new form. Note one pair of all-new white low-top sneakers that distinctly recall Nike's Air Force 1.

In this humble salon, a clear reminder that there is only one Jonathan Anderson. That's a good thing for everyone but the person who has to (possibly) fill his shoes.