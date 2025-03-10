Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

No Shame In This Being Jonathan Anderson's LOEWE Swan Song

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
loewe
1 / 2

LOEWE creative director Jonathan Anderson has long been rumored to depart the house, a rumbling that's only grown louder in the absence of answers and abundance of departures. Someone's gotta fill that seat at Dior.

But if LOEWE Fall/Winter 2025 is indeed Anderson's swan song — still unconfirmed! — no shame in that.

Shop LOEWE

The FW25 presentation was one of LOEWE's humblest in years, held in an empty room at Paris' Hotel de Maisons. Instead of models, the clothes were artfully draped on standing and seated mannequins, affecting the feel of a cold but cool museum exhibit.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

LOEWE's press release explains Anderson conceived of this new collection as a "scrapbook," something that "contains things old and new that are gathered at random to be preserved as memories or to serve as inspiration; mementoes fill the pages."

loewe
1 / 19

Hmmm. Sounds like nostalgia for an era that's ending, no?

Well, that's pure speculation on my part. To be clear, Anderson, LOEWE, and parent company LVMH remain mum on the designer's future.

For now, one more quintessentially Jonathan Anderson LOEWE collection to enjoy, again rich with garments shaped as much by whimsy as wearability.

XXXL-chunky knit shirts, sumptuous leather jackets of trench and fireman (!) variety, exquisitely textural garments inspired by married couple Josef (his Homage to the Square) and Anni Albers (her loom-woven textiles), classic striped T-shirts blown up or stretched out: All the semi-grounded artfulness inherent to Anderson's LOEWE is here.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And even the most commercial endeavors, the signature handbags and fan-favorite footwear, take new form. Note one pair of all-new white low-top sneakers that distinctly recall Nike's Air Force 1.

loewe
1 / 10

In this humble salon, a clear reminder that there is only one Jonathan Anderson. That's a good thing for everyone but the person who has to (possibly) fill his shoes.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Levi's x UNDERCOVERPinnacle Type II Trucker Jacket
$545.00
Available in:
MXL
Multiple colors
Gustaf WestmanChunky Cup
$65.00
Available in:
One size
Rick OwensBela Boxers Black
$625.00
Available in:
485052
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Loewe's Golden Bike Is for Everyone
    • Style
  • Luxury Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where To Buy Them
    • Style
  • Menswear Is Gearing Up – Or Down, Rather – For Spring
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Flattening a Signature LOEWE Sneaker to Pirouette Perfection
    • Sneakers
  • JW Anderson Out at LOEWE? Hedi Slimane to Gucci? Parsing Fashion's Juiciest Rumors
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • adidas' Insanely Chunk-ful Runner Sneaker Gets Mule-fied
    • Sneakers
  • When In Doubt, Go Jedi Mode
    • Style
  • In Frames We Trust: Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster's Cyberpunk Vision is Unveiled
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • No Shame In This Being Jonathan Anderson's LOEWE Swan Song
    • Style
  • Unsurprisingly, the 'Metal Gear' Art Director Makes Beautifully Industrial Watches
    • Watches
  • These Donkey Kong Nike Air Maxes Go Bananas
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now