Highsnobiety
LOEWE & On Take One Step Forward, One Step Back

Written by Aerin Daniel in Culture
loewe
LOEWE and On Running take a step forward and a step back for Fall/Winter 2025, as the luxury label and sportswear brand wind up for one possibly final collaboration. The On team-up was masterminded by former LOEWE creative director Jonathan Anderson, remember, and it's not clear if new leadership will keep it up.

This makes LOEWE x On Fall/Winter 2025 a possible final dance or final dash, given the running-centric nature of the collection.

On the one side, LOEWE and On display a renewed interest in sportswear this go-round, dishing a greater selection of poppy co-branded wearables that range from ripstop jackets and technical tees to caps laden with the interwoven LOEWE x On branding (certainly, these are the most affordable LOEWE-branded hats on the market).

And on the other, we see a return to the LOEWE x On Cloudventure 2.0 sneaker present in the early LOEWE x On days. Gone is the semi-viral chunky LOEWE On Cloudtilt, replaced by a slightly retooled take on the OG LOEWE x On shoe.

loewe
It wears a new semi-opaque mesh upper that subtly reveals the LOEWE logo patterned beneath, obscuring the kicks' collaborative nature — unless you look at the tongue or the LOEWE logo on the other side of the upper.

But that's always been the beauty of this endeavor. The luxurious nature of these shoes is only modestly revealed to those who know what to look for. Otherwise, they're just classically sporty shoes and such, a rejection of overbranded norms.

As usual, you can expect colorways aplenty when the LOEWE x On sneakers and clothes begin to hit stockists from May 14

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
