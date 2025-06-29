First Look: Craig Green's Bright-Eyed Return to Paris

The British Fashion Council may have canceled London Fashion Week for June. But that hasn't stopped the city's designers from showing their Spring/Summer 2026 collections.

Some have gone ahead and delivered off-schedule runway shows. Meanwhile, Londoner Craig Green is back on the Paris Fashion Week schedule for his first PFW presentation in a while. And he did not disappoint.

Craig Green's presentation brought a little bit of London to Paris, looking to the Beatles for inspiration for the SS26 collection. Vibrant color palettes and boldly patterned pieces channeled the group's '60s style as well as the general eclectic energy of the era. But honestly, this is also classic Craig Green.

Layering was especially nice (also per usual), balancing function, stunning textures, and unexpected finishes. In the end, Craig Green quite literally puts his clothes where his mouth is, as certain pieces dangled from models' lips.

The SS26's fits were complete with accessories like artful wide belts, slim sneakers, and deconstructed sandals.

No adidas collabs immediately stood out on the yellow sand catwalk. But then again, Craig Green's adidas team-ups don't look like your normal adidas shoes. He often makes them quite unrecognizable, actually.

Regardless, it was a truly bright-eyed return to Paris for Craig Green, complete with models wearing tiny, light-up glasses and all.

