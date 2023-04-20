LORENZ.OG's Salomon ACS+ Is Pastel Perfection

If you haven’t heard of LORENZ.OG, the UK-based artist and designer, you should have. Since bursting onto the scene back in 2021, the creative has gone on to demonstrate his penchant for color on an array of recognizable garments, applying his eye-catching and now renowned “PATENTED COLORSCHEMES®”.

LORENZ.OG — whose real name is Lorenzo Federici — can already boast brands like Arc’teryx, OFF-WHITE, and Nike as collaborators, as well as having the esteemed approval of the late and great Virgil Abloh.

Now though, the creative is taking things up a notch with a new collaborative partner in the form of French outdoors label Salomon, who have let the designer have his way on their chunky ACS+ silhouette.

A trail running icon steeped in history, the ACS+ arrives with all the gear we’ve come to expect from the sneaker — stability-enhancing Agile Chassis™ System (where it lends its name), Synthetic Powerband protection, and the toggle fastener — but all with the touch of LORENZ.OG’s colorful applique.

First teased by the designer via his Instagram on April 18, the collaborative sneaker is set to be showcased at an event in Paris on April 19 before an expected release date soon after.

For LORENZ.OG, this is arguably his biggest collaboration to-date, having already garnered some big-hitters in such a short space of time. Thanks to his pastel-colored panache, the creative has built up a cult following of sneakerheads and streetwear enthusiasts alike and, thanks also to a limited production, retains the now often-elusive exclusivity element too.

For me — a fan of both Salomon and the ACS+ in particular — this collaboration is LORENZ.OG's best and most accomplished to-date. And while that’s undeniably a positive, it will make them that much harder to get your hands on. Swings and roundabouts, aye.