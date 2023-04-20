Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

LORENZ.OG's Salomon ACS+ Is Pastel Perfection

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

If you haven’t heard of LORENZ.OG, the UK-based artist and designer, you should have. Since bursting onto the scene back in 2021, the creative has gone on to demonstrate his penchant for color on an array of recognizable garments, applying his eye-catching and now renowned “PATENTED COLORSCHEMES®”.

LORENZ.OG — whose real name is Lorenzo Federici — can already boast brands like Arc’teryx, OFF-WHITE, and Nike as collaborators, as well as having the esteemed approval of the late and great Virgil Abloh.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now though, the creative is taking things up a notch with a new collaborative partner in the form of French outdoors label Salomon, who have let the designer have his way on their chunky ACS+ silhouette.

Salomon
1 / 3

A trail running icon steeped in history, the ACS+ arrives with all the gear we’ve come to expect from the sneaker — stability-enhancing Agile Chassis™ System (where it lends its name), Synthetic Powerband protection, and the toggle fastener — but all with the touch of LORENZ.OG’s colorful applique.

First teased by the designer via his Instagram on April 18, the collaborative sneaker is set to be showcased at an event in Paris on April 19 before an expected release date soon after.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For LORENZ.OG, this is arguably his biggest collaboration to-date, having already garnered some big-hitters in such a short space of time. Thanks to his pastel-colored panache, the creative has built up a cult following of sneakerheads and streetwear enthusiasts alike and, thanks also to a limited production, retains the now often-elusive exclusivity element too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For me — a fan of both Salomon and the ACS+ in particular — this collaboration is LORENZ.OG's best and most accomplished to-date. And while that’s undeniably a positive, it will make them that much harder to get your hands on. Swings and roundabouts, aye.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
DieselC-Obi Denim Hat Blue
$260.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyPigment Dyed Loose Knit Sweater Vest Brown
$95.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
SalomonXT-6 LunRoc/Dark Sapphire/Rubber
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • An Underrated Salomon Sneaker Goes Amphibious
  • Salomon Clothing Hi-Tech Enough for the Trails, Formal Enough for the Office
  • From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • GR10K & Salomon’s Rugged Trail Sneaker Is of Military-Grade Strength
  • From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week's Best Sneaker Releases
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now