LORENZ.OG's "PATENTED COLORSCHEMES" Meet Arc'teryx

Time and time again, LORENZ.OG has proven that he's an attention-worthy artist and designer. On his end, words are no longer needed, as his work rate, products, and "PATENTED COLORSCHEMES" speak volumes all their own.

Refusing to be put in a box, there's more to the designer's offerings than just sneakers. Sure, they may be his bread and butter, the work that got his foot in the door with the likes of Lil Yachty and the late Virgil Aboh, but they're only the tip of the iceberg.

Once we scratch the surface, there's a different gravy below. We saw it first with the recent unreleased Off-White '22 Burrow Bag, and now, Gorpcore gets flipped on its head with a series of light shell jackets.

While we've seen custom Arc' shells before, knocking about the wardrobes of Amine, Drake, and the rest, this is the first time that we've seen the globally desired outerwear look quite like this. That's the "PATENTED COLORSCHEMES" effect – take what you know and blow it out of the water.

Describing the creative process behind the collection of jackets that this Arc'teryx project has to offer in conversation with Highsnobiety, Lorenzo said: "I began sampling jackets towards the end of last year, and felt compelled to move away from the brands I am known for working on.

From the first sample I did for myself, I instantly saw huge potential to put my mark on a new medium. I wanted to present this to Arc'teryx but as a finished campaign, to show rather than tell. People often have to see to believe."

On the evolution of his work, he continued: "Based on my experience in sneakers and the impact I've had on the current trend and design aesthetics, I wish I was more patient in the beginning in showcasing a collection of work rather than piece-by-piece. The aim here was to create a campaign so impactful that even when elements of this are imitated, viewers largely recognize what they are imitating ."

Within the (as expected) color-heavy collection, you'll find the Arc'teryx Theta AR in "Volcano," Beta LT in "Menta," Beta in "Smog" and "Dusk," Beams Beta Patchwork in "Dusk" and "Genesis," and the Alpha AR in "Solis."

While this is an unofficial collaboration, it goes the full mile in continuing LORENZ.OG's demonstration of "PATENTED COLORSCHEMES" diversity of applications, like Lorenzo says: "I take pride in design innovation and new ways of working and feel what I offered to sneakers, I can offer to many mediums.

Clearly, brands across the board are missing out by refusing to bring the young designer on board. Virgil saw the vision and, hopefully, the industry will soon follow suit.