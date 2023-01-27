Salomon Double Dips the ACS + OG

Brand: Salomon

Model: ACS + OG

Release Date: Available now

Price: £145 (approx. $180)

Buy: Online at Salomon

Editor's Notes: It's safe to say that Salomon has proven the timelessness of its trail-ready sneaker archive over the last few years. Resurrecting silhouettes once held in high esteem to great success while launching a slew of original styles is a difficult task to juggle, and yet, it's managed to do so with peak finesse.

One of its greatest success stories thus far was the return of the ACS Pro Advanced, which sat at the receiving end of several instant sellouts across a variety of colorways; all the while, the XT-6 continued to rise the ranks on StockX thanks to hot collaborations with the likes of KITH.

Adding fuel to the fire of a year that's already shaping up to be busy (with the RECUT collection already selling out) is the ACS + OG.

As its name would suggest, this beast takes everything that we love about the ACS Pro Advanced and enshrines it even deeper in early 2000s archival design, resulting in a time-capsule design deserving of attention.

