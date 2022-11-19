Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Louis Vuitton Is Turning Its Paris HQ Into a Hotel

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Louis Vuitton plans to transform its corporate headquarters in Paris into a hotel "within the next five years," according to CEO Michael Burke.

In a recent interview, Burke explained that the headquarters — located in Paris' 2nd arrondissement near the famed Pont Neuf bridge — will undergo a massive revamp over the next decade. In addition to a hotel, the sprawling space will also house the world's largest Louis Vuitton store.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

While Burke predicted that his vision for the brand's HQ will likely take anywhere from 10 to 15 years to execute, Louis Vuitton has already taken a first step towards transforming the building into a cultural hub.

Starting December 12, the 400,000-square-foot building will play host to LV Dream, an experiential installation exhibiting Louis Vuitton's long list of artist collaborations (Takashi Murakami, Richard Prince, and Yayoi Kusama included).

The attraction will also feature a gift shop, cafe, and chocolate shop run by Maxime Frédéric, head pastry chef at Cheval Blanc Paris, a luxury hotel operated by — surprise! — LVMH.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Despite the fact that Cheval Blanc is located just across the street from LV's headquarters and future hotel, Burke doesn't anticipate the two clashing. "[The Louis Vuitton hotel] would be its own identity, and own segment and own service — a completely different experience," he told WWD.

“Food and beverage and lodging are clearly in the future of Louis Vuitton," Burke elaborated, suggesting that the company's existing roster of restaurants and cafés will expand.

Basically: get ready to eat, sleep, and breathe Louis Vuitton.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Marine SerreSecond Skin Moon Top Brown
$260.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
KenzoCarpenter Pants Dark Khaki
$365.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Timberland6 Inch Premium Boot Yellow
$230.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Louis Vuitton Gone Vans
  • Finding Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Bag Beautiful But Unattainable, LV Fans Turn to the OG
  • Louis Vuitton's Next Purse Is... An iPod?
  • Waving the Damier-Checkered Flag at Louis Vuitton's F1 Debut
  • Pharrell & NIGO’s Louis Vuitton FW25 Collection Is Over a Decade in the Making
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now