Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Louis Vuitton LEGO for Christmas? Yes, Please

Written by Sam Cole in Design
Louis Vuitton
1 / 3

We've all got our Christmas markers. Once spooky season is over, and the first of November hits, Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas" starts racking up those streams, Coca-Cola's Santa creeps onto the world's billboards and screens, and in the UK, Cadbury's Celebrations litter our stores.

For me, nothing quite says Christmas countdown like walking down a busy high street and seeing a master LEGO builders display in the window.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Brightly lit, spotlighting a world of wonder, you soon find yourself glued to the spot for 10 minutes, eyeballing every inch of the display. At least, that's what I found myself doing in front of Aarhus' LEGO window displays a couple of years back.

This year, Louis Vuitton has teamed up with the master LEGO builders to create its Holiday 2022 window displays, and if you ask me, the collaboration fails to disappoint.

Designed and constructed to capture the allure of high-end luxury and the pure magic of LEGO, the Christmas display were conceived by the Louis Vuitton Visual Image Studio and realized by LEGO's professionals; these giant scale displays range from 2-15 meters in size.

A variation of scenes grace cities across the world, with snow-capped Christmas trees instantly evoking winter, while brick-covered backgrounds appear in vibrant arrangements of the Damier pattern.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Keen eyes will also notice variations of the LV trunk paneled in LEGO tiles, both closed and overflowing with bricks.

There's plenty more to be discovered within each scene – and that's the magic of LEGO (which is celebrating its 90th anniversary); it showcases the limitless of imagination, captivating and beckoning play. That's the spirit of Christmas, after all.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Disney Fantasia x HighsnobietyAlpaca Scarf Eggshell

This item is temporarily unavailable in your region due to US tariffs impact.

Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carne BollenteDancing Queens Longsleeve Beige
$95.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSGel-1130 Oyster Grey Pure Silver
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Louis Vuitton Gone Vans
  • Finding Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Bag Beautiful But Unattainable, LV Fans Turn to the OG
  • Louis Vuitton's Next Purse Is... An iPod?
  • Waving the Damier-Checkered Flag at Louis Vuitton's F1 Debut
  • Pharrell & NIGO’s Louis Vuitton FW25 Collection Is Over a Decade in the Making
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now