Louis Vuitton LEGO for Christmas? Yes, Please

We've all got our Christmas markers. Once spooky season is over, and the first of November hits, Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas" starts racking up those streams, Coca-Cola's Santa creeps onto the world's billboards and screens, and in the UK, Cadbury's Celebrations litter our stores.

For me, nothing quite says Christmas countdown like walking down a busy high street and seeing a master LEGO builders display in the window.

Brightly lit, spotlighting a world of wonder, you soon find yourself glued to the spot for 10 minutes, eyeballing every inch of the display. At least, that's what I found myself doing in front of Aarhus' LEGO window displays a couple of years back.

This year, Louis Vuitton has teamed up with the master LEGO builders to create its Holiday 2022 window displays, and if you ask me, the collaboration fails to disappoint.

Louis Vuitton

Designed and constructed to capture the allure of high-end luxury and the pure magic of LEGO, the Christmas display were conceived by the Louis Vuitton Visual Image Studio and realized by LEGO's professionals; these giant scale displays range from 2-15 meters in size.

A variation of scenes grace cities across the world, with snow-capped Christmas trees instantly evoking winter, while brick-covered backgrounds appear in vibrant arrangements of the Damier pattern.

Keen eyes will also notice variations of the LV trunk paneled in LEGO tiles, both closed and overflowing with bricks.

There's plenty more to be discovered within each scene – and that's the magic of LEGO (which is celebrating its 90th anniversary); it showcases the limitless of imagination, captivating and beckoning play. That's the spirit of Christmas, after all.