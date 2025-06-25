How Miles Caton Got In His Bag for Louis Vuitton (EXCLUSIVE)

On June 25, Highsnobiety shadowed actor-singer Miles Caton through Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris. Styled head-to-toe in razor-sharp LV tailoring, Hollywood’s newest double threat, fresh from his breakout in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, gave us a front-row, third-person peek at one of Paris Fashion Week’s marquee moments.

During our car chat, Caton named two non-negotiables when leaving home: a backpack and a wallet. Convenient, because Pharrell’s “Paris to India” runway played out like a leather-goods buffet.

Need an Insta-friendly carry-on? Louis Vuitton’s Speedy P9 Bandoulière 50 now comes in butter-soft bright calfskin, roomy enough for red-eye scripts and studio headphones.

Prefer a storybook vibe? Mini Speedy Jungle bags turn Damier canvas into a safari postcard with elephants, cheetahs, palm trees, and hot-air balloons included.

Trunks rolled by on dollies like intergalactic heirlooms, one in ultraviolet plexi monogram and another gem-studded paisley option worthy of a Bollywood treasure chest or a scene out of Darjeeling Limited, one of the seasonal reference points.

Weekenders landed in tan, navy, and sunset ombré, structured yet slouchy, luxury with loosened shoulders.

If Caton ever craves a wardrobe-matching upgrade, options are everywhere. Between backstage run-ins and croissant breaks, he even carved out a few minutes to chop it up with Pharrell.

Front-row seat? Check. Designer suit? Check. Endless leather temptations? Double check. Safe to say, Miles Caton was firmly, and fashionably, in his bag.

