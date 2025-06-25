Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
How Miles Caton Got In His Bag for Louis Vuitton (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Donovan Barnett in Style

On June 25, Highsnobiety shadowed actor-singer Miles Caton through Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris. Styled head-to-toe in razor-sharp LV tailoring, Hollywood’s newest double threat, fresh from his breakout in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, gave us a front-row, third-person peek at one of Paris Fashion Week’s marquee moments.

During our car chat, Caton named two non-negotiables when leaving home: a backpack and a wallet. Convenient, because Pharrell’s “Paris to India” runway played out like a leather-goods buffet.

Need an Insta-friendly carry-on? Louis Vuitton’s Speedy P9 Bandoulière 50 now comes in butter-soft bright calfskin, roomy enough for red-eye scripts and studio headphones.

Prefer a storybook vibe? Mini Speedy Jungle bags turn Damier canvas into a safari postcard with elephants, cheetahs, palm trees, and hot-air balloons included.

Trunks rolled by on dollies like intergalactic heirlooms, one in ultraviolet plexi monogram and another gem-studded paisley option worthy of a Bollywood treasure chest or a scene out of Darjeeling Limited, one of the seasonal reference points.

Weekenders landed in tan, navy, and sunset ombré, structured yet slouchy, luxury with loosened shoulders.

If Caton ever craves a wardrobe-matching upgrade, options are everywhere. Between backstage run-ins and croissant breaks, he even carved out a few minutes to chop it up with Pharrell.

Front-row seat? Check. Designer suit? Check. Endless leather temptations? Double check. Safe to say, Miles Caton was firmly, and fashionably, in his bag.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
