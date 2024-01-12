Louis Vuitton's Timberland Boot Is Pure Pharrell

The Pharrell-ification of Louis Vuitton has never been more obvious. Pharrell's next big move for LV menswear is one that feels like it's been years in the making: he made a Louis Vuitton x Timberland collab happen.

Revealed on the LV menswear design team's @skateboard Instagram page and seemingly worn by Skateboard P himself — going off the Human Made bracelet, that is — the LV Timb boots are exactly what they sound like: wheat nubuck workboots embossed with Timberland and Louis Vuitton logos at the tongue.

The big difference comes when you flip the tongue, revealing an LV monogram pattern pressed into the soft suede. It's hard to tell from the video alone but the LV monogram is also lightly stamped around the boots' upper as well.

Suddenly, Louis Vuitton became the most Noo Yawk brand in all of Paris.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Otherwise, these appear to be your ordinary Timberland boots, zhuzhed up with just a dash of Pharrell's LV flavoring.

Louis Vuitton's collaborative Timberland boots will likely debut as part of Pharrell's Fall/Winter 2024 LV menswear runway show during Paris Fashion Week on January 16.

@skateboard

However, it's just as likely that these are a special one-off pair of boots designed for Pharrell himself, which wouldn't be terribly out of character considering the emphasis that his LV menswear vision places on bespoke pieces. Remember that his signature "Millionaire" Speedy bag was only available as a made-to-order proposition for VIP clients.

But I'd expect the Louis Vuitton Timberlands to see a wider release, at least via limited sales in the vein of Virgil Abloh's LV x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

It's funny that only a few years after the LV AF1s came into being, the barrier between luxury clothing and streetwear has been eroded so much that Pharrell's LV Timbs feel almost quotidian. But they are good, make no mistake, and they are a clever Pharrell reference.

Pharrell has been wearing Timberland's signature 6" boot longer than some of his fans have been alive.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Virginia's favorite son has long since favored Timbs, having worn them through the aughts and beyond the era where he started to create his own collaborative versions. I mean, there are enough Billionaire Boys Club x Timberland boots alone to shod a nation of stylish individuals.

Pharrell has such a craving for unique Timberland boots that he's even taken to customizing his own — a pair of specially made stompers on which he doodled the Chanel logo recently sold at auction for over $7,000.

All this is to say that the Louis Vuitton Timberland boots have as much place in Pharrell's history as they do in LV's future.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

They represent the brave new direction in which Pharrell is leading the luxury maison — LV workwear familiar enough but LV Timbs? That's, like, a next-level realization of the aims initiated by the likes of Dapper Dan decades ago.

Similarly LV has always had household name ambassadors but not Rihanna, not LeBron James. This is Pharrell's Louis Vuitton, where LV Timbs walk freely.