Louis Vuitton Continues Virgil Abloh's Charitable Charm Campaign

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
Louis Vuitton is upholding, among other things, the charitable endeavors put forth by former artistic director Virgil Abloh by reviving its charitable Lockit bracelet collection.

As usual, $100 from the purchase of each Abloh-designed Lockit bracelet goes to UNICEF, just like past collections.

And, just like the last few times, these accessories are fitted with tiny padlocks branded with the luxury house's LV logo, inspired by the tumbler lock that Georges Vuitton, the only child of house founder Louis Vuitton, created in 1890.

Most of the materials used for this collection are new, though, including the funky bouldering-inspired cords (now available in a rainbow pattern, neon yellow, and black). But the little padlock charms ought to be familiar to longtime fans, as they're still available in black or silver titanium.

The Louis Vuitton for UNICEF Lockit bracelet collection launched on April 1 for about $575 apiece and sold swiftly online, even selling out certain colors on Louis Vuitton's website.

All of the models ought to be available in-person at select Louis Vuitton stores, or at least most of them should be accessible.

This Lockit for UNICEF collection is, technically, a limited edition release, after all, produced annually, not seasonally, and it's priced lower than your usual Louis Vuitton jewelry drop to align with the more casual materials and charitable bent.

Louis Vuitton reports that this charitable bracelet and pendant collection has raised over $18 million for UNICEF since its inception in 2016, though UNICEF's site puts the figure around $10m.

Still an impressive sum, no matter how you slice it.

