Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Louis Vuitton To Sell Virgil Abloh Archive at Dover Street Market Ginza

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Louis Vuitton is partnering with Dover Street Market Ginza to exhibit and sell select pieces from Virgil Abloh's tenure at the French maison.

From October 29 to November 15, shoppers can head to DSM's Tokyo location to get an up-close look at eight ensembles spanning Abloh's time at Louis Vuitton, a nearly four-year-long run cut short by the designer's unexpected death in November 2021. A selection of custom and archival designs will also be on view.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's unclear which specific runway looks and standalone garments will make an appearance. The sheer prospect of whittling Abloh's portfolio down to just eight ensembles is a daunting task — there are nearly too many iconic moments from his reign as Louis Vuitton's artistic director of menswear.

To name just a handful: the harnesses and holographic bags from Abloh's inaugural Louis Vuitton collection (SS19); the light-up Keepall (FW19); Louis Vuitton x NIGO LV² (Pre-Fall 2020); the sweater covered in stuffed puppets (SS21); Louis Vuitton x Nike's ultra-luxe Air Force 1s.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

There's no question that the pieces that do make the cut will end up selling for sky-high prices — back in February, pairs of the Abloh-designed AF1s, one of the late designer's last projects, auctioned at Sotheby's for over $100,000.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But don't let that deter you from stopping by the exhibition and sale. You can also pick up a copy of Assouline's Louis Vuitton: Virgil Abloh book, a retrospective of his work at the house, at the event for a comparatively small sum of $150.

Shop our mid-season sale

Sold out
Maison MargielaBeanie White
$205.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
GmbHAli Rib Tank Top Black/Yellow
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Arnar Mar JonssonSkel Hooded Jacket Beige/Chocolate
$935.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Dover Street Market’s Massive Sample Sale Is Back — But There’s a Twist
  • The World’s Most Avant Retailer Made Some Stunningly Simple New Balances
  • JW Anderson’s Kinky Pigeon Puts the "DSM" in BDSM
  • Pharrell & NIGO’s Louis Vuitton FW25 Collection Is Over a Decade in the Making
  • Stüssy, Bottega Veneta, Nike, Rick Owens… Dover Street Market Unleashes 80+ Collabs
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now