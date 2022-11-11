Three Lucozades on the Shirt!

Fancy a kick about? If you've already hung up your boots and retired yourself to a life of watching the game instead of plating, fret no; the gear's plenty more good than the sport, anyway. With the World Cup but days away, Lucozade is stepping up to earn its England cap with the release of a retro-inspired footy jersey.

Alright, guys, we're sorry – we've fallen into World Cup fever. Maybe it's the Brit in me, but I can't contain my excitement. Whether or not the boys do us proud and manage to bring that trophy home, seeing the world's best players go head to head with the passion to inspire generations is a beautiful thing.

The World Cup, more so than the Premier or Champions League, is a tournament that brings great pride, one that has given the world some of its greatest ever footballing moments.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

On-pitch finesse aside, 2022 has been a class act in footballing style thanks to the likes of Kappa, Nike, adidas, and Daily Paper. It's been a tricky one in terms of keeping your hands clear of the clobber, and when brands like Lucozade are keeping a tight focus on what many would regard as the golden era of kits, it only gets harder.

Three lions on the shirt. A motto to remember and a motto that has inspired Lucozades very own sporting efforts. Birthed in time for the World Cup, Luco's effort harkens back to the glory days of Umbro's England gear, taking a blue wavy, collared base as foundation for its remixed take on the England squad's iconic emblem.

Available as part of an ongoing pro, fans can secure themselves one of the retro-inspired jumpers by purchasing a bottle of Lucozade Sport at retailers around the UK before Dec 12. Well in, boys.