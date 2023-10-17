Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The Best Mid-Season Sales Happening Right Now

in StyleWords By Alek Rose

Winter and summer sales are the big ones, that’s for sure, but we think there’s a good argument for mid-season sales being the most useful. While winter and summer sales give you the chance to cop a portion of your upcoming-season wardrobe at a discount, there’s a lot of guesswork involved. Will you cater to any trends? What will those trends be? Will the weather be completely unpredictable? Winter and summer sales are surrounded by doubts.

Mid-season sales, however, present the perfect opportunity to approach the discounts with a strategy. You’ve got a feel for the season already, you’ve likely noticed some specific gaps in your wardrobe that need filling, and your style direction for the season is probably more fixed now. That’s a powerful position to be in when a wealth of our favorite retailers are opening their mid-season sales.

Still, the question of where to begin remains. Or it did, at least, until we rounded up all of the best mid-season sales in one place.

Keep scrolling to see all the best mid-season and spring sales below.

NIKE

What's the offer? Up to 40 percent off

Shop the NIKE sale

Harvey Nichols

What's the offer? 25 percent off

Shop the Harvey Nichols sale

adidas

What's the offer? Up to 65 percent off

Shop the adidas sale

Mr Porter

What's the offer? Up to 70 percent off

Shop the Mr Porter sale

Luisaviaroma

What's the offer? Up to 80 percent off selected styles. Up to 25 percent off at checkout

Shop the Luisaviaroma sale

Slam Jam

What's the offer? Up to 30 percent off

Shop the Slam Jam sale

MATCHESFASHION

What's the offer? Up to 80 percent off

Shop the MATCHESFASHON sale

New Balance

What's the offer? Up to 50 percent off

Shop the New Balance sale

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

We Recommend
  • luxury fashion summer sales
    Here Are the Best Luxury Fashion Sales That Are Still Going
    • Style
  • luxury fashion sites
    Here Are the Best Luxury Fashion Sites on the Net
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Affordable Sweatpants You Can Cop Right Now
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    We've Scoured Summer Sales For The Best Sneakers Under $100
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    10 of the Best Skate Shoes on the Market Right Now
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Shop Our Favorite Off-White™ Sneakers of the Season
    • Sneakers
  • Patta/Nike
    Patta & Nike’s FC Barcelona Collab Runs Deep
    • Style
  • mid-season sales
    The Best Mid-Season Sales Happening Right Now
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    15 Best Dutch Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know In 2023
    • Style
  • Highsnobiety
    The High Road: TUMI | McLaren Makes A Pit Stop For F1’s Singapore Grand Prix
    • Design
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Sneakers of 2023... So Far
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023