Take 70% off Stone Island, Converse & More Here

When you're on the hunt for wardrobe refreshers at a discount you probably have a roster of retailers you check without thinking. They're probably the biggest retailers and your sizes are probably all sold out. Here's a tip: check the Luisaviaroma sale because the retailer is offering up to 70 percent off in its summer sale.

Not only that, but Luisaviaroma is gifting us an extra 20 percent off on selected sale items. Just enter the code FR20 at checkout, and get that gem you’ve been eyeing at a more accessible price.

Ranging from Aries to Burberry, Loewe, Margiela, and hundreds more, you'll be hard-pushed to find a label that's not had some sort of price-tag slash. So bookmark the page and make sure that you never overlook the Luisaviaroma sale again. Your wardrobe (and bank account) will thank you.

The details

What: Up to 70 percent off When: For a limited time Code: No code needed, just click here to shop the sale

