Maharishi Gives Reebok's Legacy AZ a Military Re-Up

Say what you want about Reebok, but its collaborations bang. Whether it’s those Tabi Décortique Lows with Maison Margiela, a pair of crisp white JJJJound, or its recent coloring pack with Eames, Reebok link-ups rarely disappoint.

Now extending its ever-growing list of collaborators for Spring/Summer 2022, the Boston sneaker brand has tapped London-based streetwear outfit Maharishi for a “Subdued” take on its archival Legacy AZ, a silhouette inspired by the AZTEC II.

Maharishi, which is also no slouch when it comes to collaborations having worked alongside the likes of G.H. Bass, Fracap, and Nike in recent years, has become renowned for its work with traditional military styles since its inception in 1994, and reworking them into modern-day silhouettes.

Complementing Maharishi's Fall/Winter 2022 collection that saw them explore the history of flight suits and flight jackets, this partnership -- which is set to land online and in-store on June 10 -- sees the Legacy AZ decorated with black and olive MIL–SPEC ripstop patches as a nod to the iconic MA-1 Flight Jacket, and a 3M reflective strip that sit atop an infamous Reebok gum sole.

This latest collaboration is the latest in a busy year for Reebok, who within the last week unveiled further co-releases with JJJJound and Maison Margiela, after earlier 2022 link-ups with the likes of Palace, Pyer Moss, and Kanghyuk.

In the fast-paced sneaker world where collaborations continue to drop thick and fast, it could be easy for brands to lose sight of the point of each partnership. But when Reebok is in the mix, its vision and purpose is certainly clear.