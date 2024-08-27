Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Packer's Techy Reebok Dad Shoe Is Literally Perfect

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Reebok's comeback just got better, thanks to Packer. The brand has returned with yet another Reebok collaboration, and it has no business looking as good as it does.

Packer is known for cooking up pretty clean Reebok sneakers. The proof? Feast your eyes on the retailer's refined Club Cs or even its delicious cream Trinity dad shoes. Next on the list, the label delivers a fall-worthy spin on the Premier Road Modern.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For the Packer collab, the Reebok sneaker's techy layered upper is painted in brown, dark violet, and off-white shades, basically forming a seasonal medley on the shoe.

Packer's Reebok's Premier Road Modern also offers some neat molds and mesh textures throughout, as well as nice chunky, foam-infused sole for the base.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Packer brand director Victor Kan offered a first look at the Reebok Premier Road Modern collaboration, which is scheduled to release sometime this fall. With the season just around the corner and a full-on reveal in view, we may see the pairs even sooner.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Reebok is indeed on the road to glory again, having built a star-studded roster and leadership and dropped super impressive recent shoes like moon boot-sneakers and vintage alien stompers.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Packer's good-looking dadcore steppers merely advance the shoe label's quiet renaissance.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
MizunoMXR Snow White/Magnet/Silver
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Martine RoseOversized Paneled Polo Blue
$310.00
Available in:
XSSML
Multiple colors
HO HO COCOLate For Work Hat Red/White
$45.00
Available in:
One size
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Reebok's Retro Running Shoe Is a Sleek Blast From the Past
    • Sneakers
  • Reebok's NASA "Space Shoes" Go Extremely Hard
    • Sneakers
  • Reebok Unearthed an Minimalist '80s Basketball Sneaker Gem
    • Sneakers
  • Reebok's Classic Sneakers Are Perfect. White Mountaineering Made Them Better
    • Sneakers
  • Reebok & Needles’ Beautiful Trek Shoe Is Back (& Now, a Clog)
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Packer's Techy Reebok Dad Shoe Is Literally Perfect
    • Sneakers
  • Naomi Osaka's US Open 'Fit Is Perfect from Head to Bow
    • Style
  • Kim Kardashian Is Now Dressing Like... North West
    • Style
  • Brain Dead's Hairy adidas Stan Smiths Are Beautiful Chaos
    • Sneakers
  • Jordan's Frankenstein Sneaker Is Its Best-Looking Hybrid in a While
    • Sneakers
  • From ASICS to Nike, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now