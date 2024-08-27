Packer's Techy Reebok Dad Shoe Is Literally Perfect

Reebok's comeback just got better, thanks to Packer. The brand has returned with yet another Reebok collaboration, and it has no business looking as good as it does.

Packer is known for cooking up pretty clean Reebok sneakers. The proof? Feast your eyes on the retailer's refined Club Cs or even its delicious cream Trinity dad shoes. Next on the list, the label delivers a fall-worthy spin on the Premier Road Modern.

For the Packer collab, the Reebok sneaker's techy layered upper is painted in brown, dark violet, and off-white shades, basically forming a seasonal medley on the shoe.

Packer's Reebok's Premier Road Modern also offers some neat molds and mesh textures throughout, as well as nice chunky, foam-infused sole for the base.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Packer brand director Victor Kan offered a first look at the Reebok Premier Road Modern collaboration, which is scheduled to release sometime this fall. With the season just around the corner and a full-on reveal in view, we may see the pairs even sooner.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Reebok is indeed on the road to glory again, having built a star-studded roster and leadership and dropped super impressive recent shoes like moon boot-sneakers and vintage alien stompers.

Packer's good-looking dadcore steppers merely advance the shoe label's quiet renaissance.