Salomon Clothing Hi-Tech Enough for the Trails, Formal Enough for the Office

Whether you’re running to the office or taking on a high-altitude ultramarathon in the Alps, the gear you’re wearing will determine how you perform. And Salomon has the equipment for both scenarios.

Complementing its vast range of trail equipment, Salomon’s latest collaboration with MM6 Maison Margiela brings a slightly corporate spin to high-tech running gear.

The collection is cut from Salomon’s signature technical cloths, such as stretchy ripstop fabric with laser-cut hems or 3D bio-based polyamide. However, it is utilized in ways signature to MM6 Maison Margiela.

The brand has brought its penchant for trompe-l'œil into the fold with T-shirts printing scanned images of a Salomon ACS Pro sneaker slung around the neck or a race-day tag attached through safety pins on the chest.

Salomon 1 / 11

Alongside the graphic tops is a translucent ripstop bomber jacket, baggy oversized shorts, and a running cap made from the same fast-drying stretch ripstop material as the shorts. It’s advanced running gear made to look like clean everyday garments, something evidenced by how seamlessly it fits into its corporate-themed, suit-wearing campaign images.

Clothing is still a new category for MM6 and Salomon, who expanded their sneaker collaboration to become a full ready-to-wear line last year. So far, the common theme in their clothing line has been the blending of more formal clothing with top-of-the-line sportswear materials, like its recently launched GORE-TEX button-down shirts.

But among all this corp-meets-gorp-core experimentation, it hasn’t forgotten its sneaker roots. The Salomon x MM6 XT-4 mules from last year are returning alongside Salomon’s road running Spectur 2 shoe offered in either all-black or mint green (matching the clothing selection).

Salomon 1 / 4

Most of the collection arrives at select retailers (including the Highsnobiety Shop) on April 17, followed by a second drop on May 8 featuring the Spectur 2 in Sea Foam Green, the XT-Mule in White/Beige, and an XT-15 Backpack.