Highsnobiety
Margiela & Salomon’s Techy New Sneaker Is Extremely... Simple

Written by Tom Barker in Style

When hearing that MM6 Maison Margiela, undoubtedly Salomon’s most experimental collaborator, is creating a version of Salomon's X-Alp shoe — one of the technical sneaker brand’s more lowkey models, mostly offered in pared-back and minimal colorways — the mind immediately starts to contemplate how it's going to deconstruct the mountaineering-inspired shoe.

Will it be turned into a thigh-high boot, like with the Cross Wader? Or maybe transformed with a single piece of fabric that acts as a waterproof gaiter, like with its debut collection? Well, not exactly: MM6 Maison Margiela seemingly feels that the X-Alp already looks so good in suede, that it doesn’t need much changing.

Pictures of the upcoming collaboration with Maison Margiela’s more youthful sublabel have started circulating and it’s a very minimal affair.

Offered in two colorways, a light beige and an all-black version, the collaborative XA-Alp has a mesh base with tonal suede overlays. 

The only big change is that the tongue features Maison Margiela’s signature numbered label, highlighting the number 6 (signifying that this is part of the MM6 line). Seeing Margiela branding on such an ordinary, outdoorsy sneaker does offer some novelty.

This isn’t MM6 and Salomon’s first time creating more wearable sneakers: for almost every outlandish shoe the two create there has been a more conventional release to accompany it. However, this is the most conventional creation yet. 

We're still awaiting an official word on when the Salomon x MM6 X-Alp will be released but it's expected to arrive soon along with trail running sneakers that it's turned into slip-ons.

The difference between the two upcoming sneakers (the old-school X-Alp and the wild, mule-ified trail shoes) embodies MM6 and Salomon’s split personality. 

