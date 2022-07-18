Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
It’s Malia Obama’s World & Birkenstocks Live In It

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Ah, Birkenstocks. What's not to love about them? They're cool, comfortable, and Malia Obama-approved.

During a calm reading day at the park on July 13, Malia Obama opted for an effortlessly cool look, including an oversized blue hoodie and red cargo pants, which supplied some major colorblock action.

Equipped with her canvas tote bag to hold her current read, the Harvard graduate opted for a pair of light khaki Birkenstock Boston clogs to complete her cozy park 'fit.

The eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, our former POTUS and FLOTUS and part-time Bey hive members, rarely leaves the house without her trusted pair of Birkenstock Boston clogs on foot.

Rightfully so, the easygoing mule perfectly compliments her carefree LA girl style, where Ganni layers, oversized tees, sporty biker shorts, and culotte cargos are heavy in rotation.

She's also no stranger to feet heat, having been spotted in Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard and New Balance kicks recently. Of course, they don't hold a flame to her outright, unwavering appreciation for Birkenstock clogs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

From cycling classes to coffee shop trips with her friends, Malia always finds a way to make her Birks work for any occasion.

Repping the shoe and its versatility free of charge during nearly every outing, Malia's basically an unofficial influencer of the brand.

Birkenstock, wake up! Your next brand muse and marketing team member is right here.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

However, Malia may be too busy for the Birk squad as she's currently living out her screenwriting dreams.

Malia is presently working alongside Donald Glover, who described her as an "amazing talent," as a writer for the Atlanta creator's upcoming Amazon series.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

With mule enthusiast, LA cool girl perfector, and Harvard alum titles under her belt, Malia could be adding Emmy winner to her resume soon.

I can see it now: Malia accepts her first Emmy award (calling it) in an opulent gown that grazes the ankles just enough to show off her cozy Boston clogs.

Image on Highsnobiety
BirkenstockBoston SFB Mules
$141
Buy at mytheresa

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
