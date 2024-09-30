Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Birkenstock's Latest Drop Isn't a Sandal — It's Skincare

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Beauty

Birkenstock's new release is less footwear, more foot care.

On Tuesday, the shoe giant — beloved for its strappy sandals and comfy clogs — is launching a line of skincare products, specifically formulated for your feet.

Birkenstock's New Care Essentials collection is comprised of six SKUs: an exfoliating pumice stone, a buttery foot balm, a tension-relieving foot and leg cream, a quick-absorbing body oil, and calming bath salts.

"I am proud that we can now extend our clear commitment to foot care," Birkenstock CEO Oliver Reichert said in a press release. "Stepping into the segment of self-care isn't just about expanding our offerings — it's about empowering our community to embrace holistic well-being while enabling walking as nature intended."

Birkenstock
This isn't Birkenstock's first foray into beauty. In 2019, the brand launched a range of moisturizers, scrubs, and hand creams formulated with cork oak extract, sourced from the same bark used to craft Birkenstock's famously cushy footbeds.

Birkenstock's New Care Essentials is an elevated, higher-end take on its original skincare collection, which appears to have been removed from the brand's website (though it can be found on various resale sites).

More often than not, wearing a pair of Birkenstocks means baring your feet, an occasion dampered by cracked heels and crusty toes. It's not just Birkenstock pushing the bare foot agenda: Recently, brands like Sandy Liang and Aläia have introduced mesh styles that put your tootsies on full display.

Birkenstock's latest launch will help keep your feet looking their best — no shoes required.

Alexandra Pauly
Alexandra Pauly
