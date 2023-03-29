MANORS Reaches New Peaks With the Frontier Collection

Out with the old, in the with the new MANORS. Having walked the frontline of golf's style evolution for the best part of three years, the brand enjoyed success at pace; now, it's undergoing its own evolution with the arrival of the Frontier Collection.

Shaking up the status quo is no easy feat. People, or in this case, brands, have long found their comfort in the expected, preferring to walk the line of caution instead of giving preference to risk-taking and experimentation.

That's not the MANORS way, though; it never has been and never will be.

Emerging onto the scene three years ago, it was clear in its mission. Its objective was to change the perception of golf as a sport, doing so through style.

There's no denying the success it's enjoyed and the strides it's made, having achieved an adidas collection fronted by Ian Wright at early doors.

On a journey that's seen it look back to inform its moves, MANORS is shifting pace and perception, looking toward to future to showcase not only its innate understanding of the sport and its needs but how it's utilized its forward momentum to mature.

With the Frontier Collection – available online now – MANORS is hitting a notable peak, peeling back its layers to reveal a well-oiled machine that's dialed-in, ready to be the best in its lane.

On offer, you'll find updated graphics across its classic tees, zip-off tech cargos, tech shorts, slick windproof outerwear, and a whole host of additional products that'll make any golfer look like a pro.

It's a strong stride forward for MANORS, which makes for a hell of a leap forward for the sport.