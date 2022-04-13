Real Swingers Rep' Manors' New Classic Collection

Wipe your tears – the Masters in Augusta may be behind us, with Scottie Scheffler taking the purse home, but that doesn't mean you need to put down your clubs. In fact, pick up your favorite driver; because Manors' new "Classic Collection" has just landed for Spring/Summer 2022.

I couldn't tell you much about golf beyond a couple of club names, Tiger Woods, how dreadful my swing is, or the brands putting some spring back into golf's style step.

Though my knowledge and experience may be limited, I know enough to know that Manors is going to play (and is playing) an important role in shifting the perception of the sport.

Birthed in 2019, Manors is, by all definitions, still in its infancy. Despite its youth, thanks to the like-minds that built it from the ground up with love, it's had three huge years – a collaboration with adidas? A campaign featuring Ian Wright? Those two feats alone are nothing short of legendary for an independent label.

In its rise to success, Manors hasn't had to go heavy on flair or distract from its founding principles. It's still all about golf, making golf-style cool again, and making the sport accessible.

For 2022, the "Classic Collection" returns, armed with a plethora of updated takes on its fan-favorite pieces.

In need of a new sweater vest? Look no further. 2022 comes complete with two slick checkered options alongside argyle cardigans, hoodies, tees, sweats, and caps.

That trip to Top Golf you were planning? Book in another session; you'll need it once you get to shopping Manors' 2022 Classic Collection online.