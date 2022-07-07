Manors Second Collaboration Takes a Swing at The Open

A touch of sun is more than enough to get your inner golfer itching to take a few swings down your local course; it's natural. With your clubs rounded up and stuffed in the back of the car, the right gear to style on the green is what you need next – luckily, Manors' second-ever collaborative collection is about to touch down, reigning in the summer alongside The Open.

For the love of golf, Manors' tireless dedication to the game is not to be overlooked. Not only has its focus on community and accessibility to the game pushed a major shift in how it is perceived and celebrated beyond the world's major tournaments, but its stylistic focus has also ensured that golfing garms need not be boring – and that's a huge win.

Despite being a young brand in the grand scheme of things, Manors has made huge strides. As it continues to rise, setting pace and levels to become a renowned household name, the industry is taking notes. An adidas collaboration less than five years in the game? Hats off.

Although the Three Stripes team-up was huge, especially with Sir Ian Wright up front, the team's next effort is no small feat. A collection with The Open? That's an effort that puts the brand amongst the sport's elite.

265 years separate the foundation dates of The R&A (1754) and Manors (2019), yet the two find a natural common ground in their pursuit to engage with and grow the game of golf – and what better way to do it than with another on-course style masterclass?

Now, these two coming together isn't possible without a dive through the history of golf. As such, the collection includes a reimagined jacket made in the style of the same one that Sir Henry Cotton wore when he won his first Open Championship in 1934. Furthermore, Manors has immersed itself in The R&A's image archive to create a selection of tees featuring exclusive printed images.

For the live and die golfers out there, the luxury Golfers Compendium is perfect - a leather booklet that includes a bespoke ball mark, tees, and pitch repair, and is limited to only 100 units.

There's plenty more to digest, including lambswool v-necks, polo shirts, wool vests – the full mile, and it's all available online now.