These Are JW Anderson's Favorite Rusty Watering Cans

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Jonathan Anderson hasn’t only been plotting ways to reinvent Dior, the French fashion house he now presides over as creative director. The Northern Irish fashion designer has also been masterminding a rehaul of his own brand, JW Anderson.

Two weeks after his highly praised debut Dior collection, comes a freshly reimagined JW Anderson.

A subtly adjusted logo signals the new chapter, sleeker and with a more evident serif, while a wide array of curiosities underline that this is a brand undergoing an evolution.

JW Anderson’s Resort Spring 2026 collection is the first expression of Jonathan’s new vision for his namesake brand. The argyle knits, twisted jeans, and loafer-like bags signalled that this was business as usual, them all being JW Anderson signatures. 

And even though the statement tops were more outspoken than what we’ve seen previously from the brand (one of the sweaters reads “anonymous faggot”), the clothing was largely JW Anderson doing JW Anderson. 

If you want to know more about where this fashion brand is headed, you have to look at everything except the fashion. 

“Things I like and I would like to have around me,” is Jonathan Anderson’s new motto for the label, according to a press statement released by JW Anderson. And those things extend far beyond clothes. 

There are hand-picked books and antique gardening tools, including several well-worn watering cans, in the offering. In the homeware department, there’s a tall wooden armchair from UK-based traditional furniture maker Jason Mosseri or ceramics handmade by Japanese-born, London-based ceramic artist Akiko Hirai. 

There’s even food and drink in JW Anderson’s new selection! Specialist tea shop Postcard Teas created coffee-flavoured tea while honey is sourced from Houghton Hall Estate, a historic stately home.  

Walk into a new JW Anderson store, and you can buy this seemingly random selection of things that Jonathan Anderson likes. Even the art on the walls is for sale. 

JW Anderson is now a purveyor of locally crafted fashion, vintage home goods, delicacies for your pantry, and everything in between.

