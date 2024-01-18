Are Earbuds the New Fashion Frontier? Kith and Bose Argue Yes, With the Launch of Latest Collab

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

A great fashion philosopher once stated, “Shoes complete every outfit,” and with one swift utterance, fashion law was laid. While this astute observation by Carrie Bradshaw isn’t entirely wrong, it seems the culture-shifting lifestyle brand Kith and audio arbiter Bose are calling for a revision. The two industry heavyweights have joined forces to deliver Kith For Bose Ultra Open Earbuds, pushing earwear into the coveted spot of the it-accessory. And as with any power partnership of this magnitude, you can imagine, we’re all ears.

Ahead of the launch, Kith’s founder Ronnie Fieg connected with Highsnobiety, sharing how the collaboration came together quite naturally. One could even say it was love at first sight—or rather, listen? After years of scouring the depths of the internet and endlessly scrolling for comfortable eyewear with no luck, Fieg did what most creative innovators would—he set out to create his own. With the dial of a few numbers, Kith's fearless leader found himself on the line with his friends over at Bose, and the rest is history.

“I told them how I’ve always had issues with in-ear headphones because none of the shapes fit my ears, and I hate the sound of hearing myself while listening to music. As I shared this with them, they brought out an upcoming product called the Ultra Open Earbuds and let me demo them,” he recalls. “And I’ve worn them every day since.”

Music and fashion have always gone hand in hand, but there’s an art to making sure all aspects of the technical and aesthetic are seamlessly married. “When it came to creating our version,” he explains of the creative process. “I wanted to keep the design very minimalistic so we could let the shape be the focus.” With that in mind, the powerhouse pair employed a matte black-coated exterior to accentuate the innate beauty of the earbud shape and sealed it all off with the ultimate stamp of approval, the iconic Kith logo.

Here, before our very eyes, we witness Kith’s instantly recognizable trademark breathe new life into Bose. As for the earbuds themselves, they are designed with a cuff-shaped earpiece that rests on top of your ear, rather than inside; giving them the appearance of an elevated fashion accessory you might spot on models sashaying down the runways of Milan. As opposed to the conventionally mundane earwear (from a certain fruit-shaped brand we can’t name for legal reasons) typically sported by corporate drones.

In true Kith fashion, form is not just for the vain, but serves functional purposes, too. The over-the-ear design goes beyond the appeal of appearance, allowing wearers to be mindful of surroundings—whether it's oncoming traffic, “showtime” on the subway car, or an intriguing conversation that elicits eavesdropping—you won’t miss a beat while bumping your beats.

“The silhouette is beautiful and crosses over from being just wearable tech into a fashion space,” Fieg notes. “I felt it was important to bring this product to the market for the first time through our lens so that we can dimensionalize it. So our collaborative version will be the first time these earbuds will be released to the public, which is a special moment for us and Bose.”

But this collaboration isn’t the only thing worth toasting glasses of Dom Pérignon 2008 to. Along with this revolutionary launch, the two power players are also making their pending nuptials a bit more official. Bose will now serve as Kith’s exclusive sound partner.

As for what else may be in store for the doting duo? We’ll just have to keep our ear to the ground, I guess. But for now, Kith and Bose have brought together music lovers and fashion trendsetters alike, ensuring either don’t have to sacrifice sound for style, or style for sound. After all, who says your ears can’t get in on the fashion fun, too?

The Kith for Bose Ultra Open Earbuds will be available on Monday, January 22nd in limited quantities exclusively on Kith.com and at select Kith stores.