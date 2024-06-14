Marc Jacobs & Stephen Sprouse Still Go Hard

Fashion is rife with collaborations, but few measure up to the impact of Marc Jacobs' work with artist and designer Stephen Sprouse. In 2001, Jacobs — then creative director of Louis Vuitton — tapped Sprouse to graffiti the French masion's leather goods and ready-to-wear. The unexpected mash-up of street culture and high fashion was an instant hit.

Now, the iconic collaboration is back. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of his eponymous brand, Jacobs is releasing a special version of The Tote Bag — one of the brand's signature accessories — printed with a reinterpretation of Sprouse's instantly recognizable graffiti.

"Marc first discovered American fashion designer Stephen Sprouse’s graffiti prints in 1984, before getting to know him when working on their now iconic collaboration in 2001," an Instagram post announcing the launch explains.

The caption goes on to quote Jacobs from a 2009 story inThe Guardian reflecting on the ground-breaking team-up: “I wanted to use Stephen’s graffiti because it meant something to me. Stephen as an artist, Stephen as a New York figure. It had the credibility of street, but also the style of somebody who was a fashion designer.”

While Jacobs no longer works at Louis Vuitton and Sprouse passed away in 2004, their coming-together lives on in fashion history (on resale platforms, their original collab is worth a pretty penny).

The MJ x Sprouse Tote Bag, available to shop online, centers around a quote plucked from Jacobs' personal archive: “Grant me the serenity to chill," a reminder of both creatives' storied careers.

Marc Jacobs, a marketing master, has other surprises in store for his 40th anniversary. The brand is gearing up to release projects with the likes of Takashi Murakami, Pharrell, and Denim Tears, names that, like Sprouse, are among Jacobs' closest collaborators.