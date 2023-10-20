Margiela & Salomon Finally Cooked up a Wearable Shoe

Until now, each one of MM6 Maison Margiela’s Salomon sneaker collaborations has been wildly outlandish. Whether that means thigh-high trail boots or unorthodox sneakers with drawstring bags for uppers, Margiela’s Salomons to date have been anything but conventional.

This season, though, the two French labels have cooked up a much more wearable shoe in the form the ACS Pro, Salomon’s tech-heavy multifaceted trail runner.

1 / 6 Salomon / MM6 Maison Margiela

Arriving in three colorways, Margiela’s collaborative ACS Pro boasts everything you’d expect of the silhouette — Agile Chassis System, an ultra-breathable 3D open mesh, laminated rubber panels — but with the neat addition of Margiela’s circled six logo on the tongue slot and heel.

Margiela’s Salomon ACS Pro, which officially dropped on October 19, comes less than one month after the highly-anticipated release of the pair’s Cross Waders, which first hit the runways at Milan Fashion Week earlier this year.

Knee high and undeniably the pair’s most eccentric release to date, the Cross Waders are a prime example of what MM6 Maison Margiela’s Salomon collaborations represent: a fusion of performance and high-end design that appeals to the upper echelon of fashion.

Of course, the unification of luxury and performance wear isn’t anything new, there’s just been more of it of late. However, since Margiela’s first Salomon collaboration back late last year, the pair have most certainly raised the benchmark when it comes to opulent sneakers.

It just so happens that only now have MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon finally released a shoe in the ASC Pro that’s actually wearable on an everyday basis.