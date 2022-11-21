Dr. Strange, Spider-Man, & Venom Join the BAPE STA Line Up

Brand: Marvel x BAPE

Model: STA "Spider-Man," "Venom," and "Dr. Strange"

Release Date: November 25

Price: TBC

Buy: Exclusively at Tokyo Comic-Con

Editor's Notes: Marvel fatigue settling in? Even as a long-time fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I can understand why some would elect to take some time off from the movies, their merchandise, and everything else associated with it.

Frankly, it has gotten pretty exhausting to keep up with it all, even if Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was a pleasant, heartwarming surprise in the sea of questionable writing that is Phase 4.

Big budget movies and Disney+ shows aside, Marvel Comics remains as exciting as ever, thanks to its well-crafted stories and plethora of classic characters – characters that once again dress a selection of BAPE STAs.

Earlier this year, BAPE threw it back to the early 2000s with its second collaboration with Marvel on the cult classic BAPE STA sneaker. Releasing as a six-piece pack, the updated selection featured The Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Rocket Raccoon, and Captain America.

Despite the greatness of that cast, Marvel and BAPE decided there was room for more, and in preparation for Tokyo Comic-Con, the pair has shared the first look at three more pairs. This time around, the world-famous web head, Spider-Man, is joined by Venom and Dr. Strange to bring the total pairs to nine.

Given the huge popularity of Spider-Man, it's unlikely that these additional iterations will hang around for long.

