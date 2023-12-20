Massimo Osti Studio Is Picking Up Where He Left Off

Massimo Osti Studio, the new contemporary label celebrating the legacy of famed Italian designer Massimo Osti, is officially launching at January 2024's Paris Fashion Week Men's.

The label, that will pay homage to the work of Osti and his ongoing legacy, is said to be picking up where the designer left off by redefining the paradigms of modern sportswear and focusing on fabric research, experimental silhouettes, and functional shapes.

Osti, who passed away in 2005 aged 60, founded cult brands like Stone Island, C.P. Company, Boneville, and Left Hand during his illustrious career, one that also earned him the esteemed reputation of the “Godfather of Sportswear.”

Massimo Osti Studio

Osti was more than a designer, though. The Italian was a sort of fashion scientist, if you will, someone who pushed boundaries like no one had before with the fabrics he used and, most famously, his dyeing techniques.

While the technique of garment dyeing was be no means invented Osti, he was the first to attempt the technique with garments made from multiple different fabric or fiber types.

This process resulted in an unseen depth and intensity that, at the time, was impossible to achieve with pre-dyed fabric.

Massimo Osti Studio, which confirmed its attendance at PFW via Instagram, will not only reflect on Osti’s work, but also look to the future and pursue anything it considers essential for growth, be it fabrics, designs, or even collaborations.

Launching next month, Massimo Osti Studio will release nine different chapters through 2024, each with a different focus, some of which include GORE-TEX, Graphic Exploration, and Collaboration on Functionality.

Each chapter will aim to make its design idea an identity storytelling process and the culmination of an innovative experimental approach, starting from where he, Massimo Osti, left off.