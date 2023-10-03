Sign up to never miss a drop
C.P. Company's New Barbour Jackets Are Instant Classics

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Of all the collaborations C.P. Company has released over the last few years, its link up with Barbour back in 2021 (the one which saw the Solway jacket fused with a Mille Miglia) is up there as one of my favorites.

And now, like all good things in fashion these days, C.P. Company and Barbour are back for round two to dish out some more expertly-crafted waxed cotton jackets that not only utilize the expertise of both brands, but celebrate it, too. The collection is set to land on October 19.

First up is the Barbour x C.P. Company Creel Wax Jacket, a style that features the former’s classic 8oz waxed cotton, wrap around flap pockets, and a detachable hood emblazoned with C.P.'s watch lens and goggles.

Then there's the Barbour x C.P. Company TC Explorer Wax Jacket, a piece that draws inspiration from the latter's Explorer Jacket. Again, crafted from Barbour's 8oz cotton, the jacket boasts a seamless fusion of the two brand's most recognisable signatures.

“Iconic is a much overused term, but both C.P. Company and Barbour have a rich tradition of innovation, intelligent design and form and function,” said Ian Bergin, Director of Menswear at Barbour.

“Both brands have created truly iconic products which are based on their use and practicality and throughout the years become recognized as great products spanning generations and tastes. In this collaboration we have developed pieces which are in some ways instant classics.”

As if that wasn't enough, the C.P. Company x Barbour range is completed with 25 limited edition and unique re-loved Barbour jackets, produced in the British label's factory, that will be available from October 9.

