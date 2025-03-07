The Classy Fashion Week Debut of a Brand Formerly Known as "Fecal Matter"

Amidst Paris Fashion Week's quotidian glitz and expected glamour, a young brand quietly offered an alternative to the norm. Its name? Matières Fécales. Maybe you're familiar with its previous incarnation as Fecal Matter.

Fecal Matter, spearheaded by Canadian duo Steven Raj Bhaskaran and Hannah Rose Dalton, less as a fashion label than art project. Sure, it created clothes and masterminded some astonishingly involved makeup but Fecal Matter's intention was provocation, not production.

And, with a purpose, mind you: Bhaskaran and Dalton's knowing extremes are a reactionary response to the industry's long-staid beauty norms. Fecal Matter was not a solution to lasting ills, though, nor a clever bon mot intended to cut convention to size.

Fecal Matter was more of a guerilla operation, popping up here and there at fashion happenings to metaphorically firebomb fashion blandness.

And it was a more sincere affair than, say, Tommy Cash, whose fashion week stunts mercifully wore out their welcome.

But like Cash, it's thanks to social media's infinite gawkers that Fecal Matter's knowingly extreme looks, accented with shaved eyebrows, horns, warped flesh, and prosthetic feet, earned virality almost instantly after it emerged in the mid-2010s.

By 2019, Fecal Matter had amassed interviews and attention, eventually finding a new home amidst the cult of Rick Owens. There, its founders modeled, styled, and hung out while tinkering with their own in-house designs.

The other big champion of anti-establishmentarian fashion, Dover Street Market, finally came calling in 2024.

The COMME des GARÇONS-operated retailer signed Fecal Matter to DSM Paris' independent designer incubator, where it now lives alongside talents like ERL and Vaquera.

Fecal Matter's rebirth as Matières Fécales was complete on March 7, when it officially debuted on the Paris Fashion Week calendar.

All things considered, Matières Fécales' first runway show is quite restrained. You may expect artists whose daily routines include the application of Darkthrone-level makeup to propose clothing so theatrical that tepid snubs like "costume-y" would be faint praise.

Not that the exaggeration was lacking — this is a Matières Fécales affair, after all. Note the heeled shoes so stiletto'd that they could be utilized for spear fishing and the finale looks covered in feathery wraps clearly intended as showpieces.

But at the core of Matières Fécales' Fall/Winter 2025 collection is an assortment of remarkably grounded garments.

Figure-clinging leather shirts, refrigerator-shaped mouton jackets, and pagoda-shouldered suiting all demonstrated the influence of Matières Fécales' godfather, Rick Owens, who sat front-row.

However, pared-back trench coats, bulbous leather bombers, and a small array of impressively classic handbags, albeit sculpted to match the tailoring's peaking shoulders, all betrayed the label's appreciation of quiet cool.

Expect Matières Fécales ready-to-wear to include even more approachable fare, including graphic T-shirts printed with the Fecal Matter founders.

Hey, even aliens gotta have something to wear on their day off.