Prada Gets Real (& Unreal, Too)

Milan Fashion Week is underway, and Sunday's lineup promises all sorts of fashion goodness, thanks to presentations by industry darlings like Martine Rose and JW Anderson — Prada, too!

Yes, indeed. Prada Day is here for the members of the Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons fan club.

The creative pairing presented Prada's Spring/Summer 2025 menswear collection, which reflected "contemporary notions of truth and pretence, the real and unreal."

As with Prada's previous shows, known for their unconventional settings and visual spectacles (slime showers, anyone?), the label's SS25 venue was yet another captivating display.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

The dream-like setup featured a floating white house with an extended, curving walkway, which showcased Prada's new-season collection in full view to the audience.

Highsnobiety 1 / 2

On the sleek catwalk, Prada delivered V-neck sweaters layered over crisp collared shirts, roomy albeit well-tailored trousers, and effortlessly sleek jackets. All splashed with spring-like vibrancy.

Footwear also commanded attention, ranging from flat shoes like twists on ballet flats and stylishly slender sneakers to stocky steppers with chunked-up soles similar to Prada's beloved Monolith boots.

Prada 1 / 18

Of course, I can't forget about those cool reflective sunglasses, showcasing varying views from poolside angles to art museum-focuses lenses. It's like they had been plucked from a Prada SS3005 collection.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

What a way to start a Sunday, the Prada way.