Prada Gets Real (& Unreal, Too)

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Milan Fashion Week is underway, and Sunday's lineup promises all sorts of fashion goodness, thanks to presentations by industry darlings like Martine Rose and JW Anderson — Prada, too!

Yes, indeed. Prada Day is here for the members of the Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons fan club.

The creative pairing presented Prada's Spring/Summer 2025 menswear collection, which reflected "contemporary notions of truth and pretence, the real and unreal."

As with Prada's previous shows, known for their unconventional settings and visual spectacles (slime showers, anyone?), the label's SS25 venue was yet another captivating display.

The dream-like setup featured a floating white house with an extended, curving walkway, which showcased Prada's new-season collection in full view to the audience.

On the sleek catwalk, Prada delivered V-neck sweaters layered over crisp collared shirts, roomy albeit well-tailored trousers, and effortlessly sleek jackets. All splashed with spring-like vibrancy.

Footwear also commanded attention, ranging from flat shoes like twists on ballet flats and stylishly slender sneakers to stocky steppers with chunked-up soles similar to Prada's beloved Monolith boots.

Of course, I can't forget about those cool reflective sunglasses, showcasing varying views from poolside angles to art museum-focuses lenses. It's like they had been plucked from a Prada SS3005 collection.

What a way to start a Sunday, the Prada way.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
