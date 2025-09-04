Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Return of the Mythical Roofless Mercedes G-Wagen

Written by Donovan Barnett in Culture

A Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen is one thing, but a topless G-Class Cabriolet? That's something entirely more indulgent, more sleek, and almost impossible to get. Although that is now changing.

Mercedes is officially reviving the G-Class Cabriolet after nearly a decade away, and this time it’s not just a Euro-only drop.

The open-air G-Class is coming to almost every market worldwide, including the U.S., elevating a niche legend into a headline act and, most importantly, putting it back on the road.

The G-Class Cabriolet was never built for scale. Its last official incarnation, the Final Edition 200 in 2013–2014, was capped at just 200 units, an instant collector’s grail. 

The closest thing since then is the G650 Landaulet, a Maybach-tuned unicorn Travis Scott famously wrapped matte brown. Only 99 were made, each with a hefty $1.6 million price tag.

That’s the thing, the rarest G is the one that sheds its roof. It’s the paradox SUV distilled, a truck tough enough to crawl goat paths in the Alps yet decadent enough to park outside a Mykonos beach club with its shoulders bare. 

This expansion of Mercedes’ portfolio comes at a moment when the G-Wagen is already culturally ubiquitous. It’s driving punchlines in rap songs, flashing in aspirational Snap cuts, or styled with matching watches on influencer feeds. 

But the topless G is different. It takes a myth once reserved for collectors and royals and makes it feel just a little more attainable, at least when you head over to Mercedes’ website

The most serious car to ever not take itself seriously just dropped the top again.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
