Mercedes-Benz's 500,000th G-Class Is Nice & Old (In Spirit)

Mercedes-Benz just hit a major milestone, as the luxury car company unveiled its 500,000th G-Class unit after welcoming the first 44 years ago. Sheesh.

The 500,000th vehicle is naturally a goodie infused with the spirit of an oldie. To be more specific, the one-off G-Class — yep, that's one-of-a-kind — boasts an impressive vintage look, drawing design inspiration from early models like 1986 280 GE.

For starters, the half-millionth G-Class is realized in a tasteful agave green, which, as some Mercedes-Benz fans might remember, is one of the first few paint jobs that the G-Class received.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

On the inside of the anniversary model, retro flair rests in the details. For example, the turn signals appear in an amber orange, as a nod to the shade used in the 1970s vehicles.

There are also checkered fabric seats and a 5-spoke sterling silver wheel. While subtle branding is stamped on the rear door, the passenger side's grab handle receives a "No. 500,000" in the car's green hue.

Of course, the anniversary G-Class still fosters that iconic G-Class character, evident with the traditional exposed extra wheel on the back and the overall clear-cut, unmistakable silhouette of the off-road vehicle.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Fresh off a coveted collabs with Virgil Abloh and A$AP Rocky, the luxury car company is now approaching its 45th production anniversary in 2024, with plans to launch its all-electric G-Class vehicle in honor of the production milestone.