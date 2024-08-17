Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Mercedes' 2026 SL 680 Monogram Is the Sportiest Maybach Ever

Written by Aerin Daniel in Culture
1 / 9
Mercedes

Mercedes-Maybach is entering unprecedented territory. The Maybach SL 680 has always been the epitome of Mercedes luxury but the 2026 Mercedes SL 680 Monogram is, by the company's own admission, "the sportiest model in Maybach brand history."

If you know the Maybach SL 680, you get the gist of the Monogram iteration.

Ultra-slick, outrageously streamlined and opulent, the Maybach SL 680 is an unparalleled masterclass in top-tier car design.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Monogram Series iterations don't so much as tinker with perfection as much as they introduce new elements of excellence. And, as always with Maybach, it really is all about the details.

1 / 10
Mercedes

Two new colors are key to the SL 680 Monogram cars: MANUFAKTUR Garnet Red Metallic ("Red Ambiance") and MANUFAKTUR Moonlight White Magno ("White Ambiance") with interior nappa leather to match.

1 / 9
Mercedes

Notice how the chrome radiator grilles are illuminated, the rose gold touches on the headlights and the insulated soft top is patterned with tonal Maybach branding, giving the Monogram series cars their name. Likewise, the seats wear a special new geometric pattern graced with unmistakable Maybach motifs.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Otherwise, expect the same unmatchable ride you'd expect of the classic SL 680, like a 577 jp 4-liter biturbo engine, 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission and 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. Digital displays and exclusive hardware, from the steering wheel to the stainless steel pedals, come standard to a car that is anything but standard.

“Our customers love something special," Daniel Lescow, Head of Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, said in a statement.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

"The Mercedes-Maybach SL Monogram Series adds a sporty two-seater to our model family for the ultimate open-air pleasure. It combines a dynamic driving experience with everything that characterizes a Mercedes-Maybach: excellent craftsmanship, exquisite design details and fine materials.”

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
CrocsClassic Boot Black
$65.00
Available in:
37/3838/3941/4242/4343/4445/4646/47
Multiple colors
Stone IslandPullover Hoodie Walnut
$435.00
Available in:
ML
SalomonACS Pouch 2 Iron
$45.00
Available in:
One size
Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' Red-Hot SL72 Sneaker Got Serious Lift
    • Sneakers
  • Why the 2024 Olympics Are the Most Stylish Games Ever
    • Style
  • adidas' Retro Running Shoes Rule the Summer (Bella Hadid, Too)
    • Sneakers
  • George Russell Brings Tommy Hilfiger To The Runway
    • Style
  • adidas' Retro Running-Style Sneaker Really Looks Like a Runner Now
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Mercedes' 2026 SL 680 Monogram Is the Sportiest Maybach Ever
    • Culture
  • Jay-Z Is Out Here in Louis Vuitton Timbs? Deadass
    • Style
  • Nike's New Field General-Esque Sneaker Is Stylishly Rugged
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Problem-Solving Skate Shoe Is Out Here Looking Good (Again)
    • Sneakers
  • No One Wears A$AP Rocky's Ferrari-Tier PUMA Clothes Better Than A$AP Rocky
    • Style
  • From the podium to the Pompidou, Nike dominates the Paris Games
    • Culture
    • sponsored
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now