Mercedes' 2026 SL 680 Monogram Is the Sportiest Maybach Ever

Mercedes-Maybach is entering unprecedented territory. The Maybach SL 680 has always been the epitome of Mercedes luxury but the 2026 Mercedes SL 680 Monogram is, by the company's own admission, "the sportiest model in Maybach brand history."

If you know the Maybach SL 680, you get the gist of the Monogram iteration.

Ultra-slick, outrageously streamlined and opulent, the Maybach SL 680 is an unparalleled masterclass in top-tier car design.

The Monogram Series iterations don't so much as tinker with perfection as much as they introduce new elements of excellence. And, as always with Maybach, it really is all about the details.

1 / 10 Mercedes

Two new colors are key to the SL 680 Monogram cars: MANUFAKTUR Garnet Red Metallic ("Red Ambiance") and MANUFAKTUR Moonlight White Magno ("White Ambiance") with interior nappa leather to match.

1 / 9 Mercedes

Notice how the chrome radiator grilles are illuminated, the rose gold touches on the headlights and the insulated soft top is patterned with tonal Maybach branding, giving the Monogram series cars their name. Likewise, the seats wear a special new geometric pattern graced with unmistakable Maybach motifs.

Otherwise, expect the same unmatchable ride you'd expect of the classic SL 680, like a 577 jp 4-liter biturbo engine, 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission and 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. Digital displays and exclusive hardware, from the steering wheel to the stainless steel pedals, come standard to a car that is anything but standard.

“Our customers love something special," Daniel Lescow, Head of Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, said in a statement.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

"The Mercedes-Maybach SL Monogram Series adds a sporty two-seater to our model family for the ultimate open-air pleasure. It combines a dynamic driving experience with everything that characterizes a Mercedes-Maybach: excellent craftsmanship, exquisite design details and fine materials.”