Highsnobiety
A Mercedes Road Trip With Ice Spice, Kidsuper & More

Written by Highsnobiety in Lifestyle

Mercedes-Benz is taking things to the next level with its new collaboration series, Class of Creators. Bringing the creative energy is a powerhouse lineup of talent: Ice Spice will be making waves in New York, League of Legends steps into the mix in Shanghai, Gustaf Westman will bring his signature aesthetic to London, and the ever-changing world of KidSuper will be landing in Paris. The series will continue full-speed until the end of the year and round off with a high-octane Hot Wheels collaboration.

Mercedes-Benz
Each visionary will be creating an exclusive art piece inspired by the new Mercedes-Benz CLA, alongside a collaborative collection that reflects their distinct creative perspectives. The CLA is the "cleverest car" Mercedes-Benz has ever made, offering more size, comfort, and intelligence than its predecessor. It's also the first in a family of new all-electric vehicles with an interior design inspired by the principle of a Zen garden—only the essentials, minimal and clean. 

This five-part international journey kicked off in Rome for the world premiere, with tastemakers like Romeo Beckham, Central Cee, Camilla Cabello, Kai Isaiah Jamal, and Daniel Caesar in attendance. Located at the hilltop Villa Miani (which has breathtaking views of the Italian capital), Mercedes-Benz rounded off the night with an exclusive live performance from Tyla.

Mercedes-Benz
Rome has an incredible history of culture, art, and design, and it is the perfect place for us to reveal our all-new CLA," Bettina Fetzer, Vice President Mercedes-Benz Digital & Communications, Mercedes-Benz AG.

The brand will continue to redefine the intersection of design, aesthetics, and individuality, making stops in some of the world’s most dynamic cities: New York, LA, Shanghai, London, and Paris.

While details are still unfolding, expect innovation, unexpected twists, and bold artistic expression. This isn’t just about star-studded names—it’s about pushing the boundaries of creative potential in ways we haven’t seen before.

Something big is coming—watch this space.

