True Trail Shoe Innovation? Only Merrell 1TRL

These are not your father’s Merrell hiking boots. In fact, Merrell 1TRL's Spring/Summer 2024 footwear collection is as good a point as any to look at that the decades-old trail shoe label as a straight-up street-savvy sneaker brand, with loads of new silhouettes and fresh takes on its inventory of classic sneakers and slip-on recovery shoes.

The Merrell 1TRL SS24 collection includes new takes on its stylish staples like the Jungle Mocs, Hydro Mocs, and the Moab Speed sneaker, all familiar but different.

This is trail shoe evolution done right: comprehendible, wearable, and fresh.

The new Merrell Jungle Moc, to start, keeps the classic shape of the shoe's older iterations but with a woven upper, giving the shoe texture and making it look like an entirely different shoe (a different brand's shoe, even!).

Likewise for the Moab Speed, one of Merrell’s most recognizable dad-shoes.

Merrell 1TRL's new Moab Speed 2 street sneaker has a GORE-TEX upper and Vibram sole with branding throughout.

The shape is a little chunkier than former Moab models, and they are fresher than ever with all-white and pink colorways in the mix.

Merrell's new Moab 2 Mesa is equally refined in shape though it keeps the chunky dadcore look that Merrells are most recognized for. And the Speed Streak slip-on is an in-line version of the shoe first blessed by Nicole McLaughlin.

And then the new Hydro Moc models might be the most interesting updates of all. The Spring/Summer 2024 Hydro Moc Next Generation slide has strong futuristic vibes but with a more cage-like upper that has strong curb appeal as much as it meets the ventilation and recovery benchmarks the cushy, quirky foam Merrell slide is meant for.

Meanwhile, the new Hydro Moc Cage mule has more coverage and a more lifted sole, giving it a cartoonish look that also feels very of the moment, broader clog hype notwithstanding. As does the zippered Hut Moc slipper, now available in patterned iterations.

The full collection with all of the women’s and men’s styles is available on Merrell's web store and in stores now, with prices running the gamut from $100 to $180, depending on the style.