Supreme Wove Itself Into Bottega Veneta's Bag

Wait, Supreme's collaborating with Bottega Veneta? Nope, but the brand just released the perfect Bottega dupe.

Any Supreme head knows that ever since the skateboard label first released bootleg box logos parodying Louis Vuitton's monogram and Burberry's nova check pattern, it has proven time and time again it's mastered the art of luxury flips.

And for Supreme's Spring/Summer 2024 season, the New York streetwear brand has re-released some woven bags that clearly take notes from Bottega Veneta.

The bags available in tote, shoulder, and cassette (pardon me, "UTILITY") styles look like the broke boi version of Bottega Veneta's popular leather Intrecciato bags, which have been a staple for the Italian luxury house since 1975.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Granted that those Bottega bags will run you a couple thousand dollars, Supreme's clever nod to it can be purchased for just under $200.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

To be clear, these jacquard-woven "Bogoteta" bags in Supreme stores this season are nothing new. I originally shared this tote bag with my Twitter followers shortly after Supreme first unveiled them in its Spring/Summer 2023 preview last year. However, one of my followers quickly pointed out that these bags were likely a reference to Harveys Seatbelt Bags rather than those meticulous designed leather goods by the craftsmen at Bottega Veneta.

To fill you in and weave this all together, Seatbelt Bags have been produced by a Southern California-based company named Harveys since 1997. A Santa Ana resident named Dana Harvey came up with the idea of upcycling leftover materials he had from installing seatbelts into a vintage 1950 Buick. According to The Orange County Register, Harveys sold over 300,000 seatbelt bags within a decade and was stocked in 700 department stores and boutiques across 36 states in 2007. Clearly, Harvey did something right because he's still selling these bags today.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

While seatbelt nylon isn't exactly the lap of luxury, these woven bags still hit. So whether you got the funds for Bottega Veneta, Supreme, or Harveys, just buckle up and enjoy whatever you're down to ride with.