Who Knew JEEP Made Impressively Good, Miu Miu-Flavored Sneakers?

Scanning through the latest sneaker releases, Miu Miu's influence is palpable. No one is immune to the brand's charms, not even a car company.

Yes, you read that correctly. To be precise, JEEP is cashing in with a shoe that looks a whole lot like Miu Miu's suede, flattened, double-laced New Balance sneaker.

To be fair, JEEP has long dabbled in apparel and other merchandise outside of, well, jeeps.

But this has got to be the automaker’s most unabashed attempt at fashion yet. And, for the record, it's a pretty decent one.

The nubbed, wavy soles and use of mesh for the upper lend these kicks a terrain-proof, outdoorsy quality, just like their namesake vehicles, without taking them too far off their summer sneaker trail. (Get it?)

The JEEP Dual-Lace Casual Shoes retail at close to $90, come in three classic colorways, and have no business being this stylish.

It's worth noting here that these sneaker is part of a surprisingly expansive (and stylish) footwear offering from the Taiwanese JEEP branch, not the more famous American one.

In Taiwan, apparently, JEEP is as much a fashion line as it is a car company, maybe even moreso. That is to say, unfortunately, don't expect to see its quite incredible low-cut sneakers crossing overseas any time soon.

JEEP is neither the first, nor will it be the last, to take cues from Miss Miuccia and her Miu Miu label. Across the board, dozens of others have tried to emulate the Prada sister brand’s foot-slimming aesthetics, with everyone from skatewear company Vans to the sportswear giant adidas having given it a go.

To be quite honest though, JEEP might've left these others in the dust.

