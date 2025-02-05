Instead of Flattening Abs, the Miu Miu Gymnasium Squashes Sneakers

Miu Miu, still the hottest brand in fashion two years running, has already conquered the world. Now, Miu Miu is crisscrossing continents as part of an intercontinental victory lap called the Miu Miu Gymnasium.

No ab crunches here: The Miu Miu Gymnasium is all about the sneaker of the same name and its many customizable forms.

The only thing you'll be sweating is the prices.

Miu Miu's Gymnasium is a short-lived series of pop-up stores hosting a curated selection of SS25 goods, including the new Gymnasium sneakers, and various Miu Miu classics ranging from hot librarian glasses to sporty polo shirts to many, many miniscule shorts.

But that's the flavor of Miu Miu that you can find basically anywhere. Delicious, to be sure, but not necessarily an event.

Miu Miu Gymnasium is an event. Only there will you be able find a special edition of the Miu Miu Pocket bag and backpacks, for instance.

Additionally, the giant (but still flat) Miu Miu Boxeur sneaker will only ever be available in-person at the Miu Miu Gymnasium stores, though it'll always be shoppable online.

It'll be one of many squashed sneakers available, including the aforementioned Miu Miu Gymnasium sneaker, a $1,050 in-line low-top imbued with much of the same energy as Miu Miu's collaborative New Balance shoes and already released through Miu Miu's website and stores. (No New Balances at the Miu Miu Gymnasium, though)

The Miu Miu Gymnasium will also debut the Miu Miu Custom Studio, a service that allows shoppers to affix charms, laces, and all sorts of exquisite little doodads to new Miu purchases.

The Custom Studio will eventually rollout online and at Miu Miu's global flagships.

The only downside for true believers (Miu believers?) is that the Miu Miu Gymnasium will only make stops in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and Korea through early March. But is a Western outpost that far off? Miu Miu is kind of a big deal, after all.