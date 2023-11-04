Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Fashion Is Taking the "Hot Librarian" Beyond Halloween

in StyleWords By Chadner Navarro

Normcore. Barbiecore. Coastal cowgirl. These days, sartorial vignettes become global movements only if they can be neatly categorized under an evocative title that is as descriptive as it is hashtag-able.

These season-long trends work if you never have to explain them; if the moniker is so clear and concise that you can draw an image in your mind as soon as you hear it.

And thus we turn to the hot librarian look currently steaming up the internet.

If you’re already thinking about a skin-tight cardigan over a plaid mini-skirt or a collared shirt unbuttoned to the point where people can count your ribs, then you get it. (Take a look at the lineup at Peter Do; have they all forgotten how mother of pearl buttons work?)

But the key here is the fake plastic-frame glasses (bonus points if they’re cat-eye), typically referred to as "secretary glasses." Voila, the look is complete.

The "hot librarian" style has become so ubiquitous over time that it’s now both a costume and a way of life. But OIlvia Neil shopping for magazines in a cropped cardigan and dork-ish glasses feels particularly apt right now, largely because we’re all confronting the idea of going back to the office.

After over three years of work-from-home followed by hybrid-schedules, a return to a 40-hour-a-week sentence to our cubicles seems like the appropriate time to revisit these enduring dress codes and, maybe, flip them on their head.

The hot librarian isn't destined to spend their day pushing pencils, though: the look is more business-casual pastiche than actual officewear, which allows fashion brands to really play with the idea.

At Miu Miu, modest gray knitwear is paired with a polka-dotted pencil skirt and sensible kitten heels. Stella McCartney’s version will have you wearing beautiful pleated trousers with a cropped vest (hold the shirt).

And of course Thom Browne has been championing some version of this aesthetic for as long as he’s been around with his expertly tailored cropped suits.

Today's saucy secretary isn't mere Van Halen cosplay but a middle ground between off-duty model and Velma from Scooby-Doo. It's fun, it's youthful, it's a little Y2K and it's maybe even a little too irreverent for the office.

But at least she's finally free from Halloween.

We Recommend
  • Winter bucket hats
    These Bucket Hats Have Evolved for Fall & Winter
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Thanks to the Samba, the Gazelle Is Shining
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Sorry, Gen Z: Skinny Jeans Are Officially Back
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Former YEEZY Designer Satoshi Kuwata on Winning 2023's LVMH Prize
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    RIMOWA Announces The Winner of Its Inaugural Design Prize
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • hot librarian winter 2024 trend
    Fashion Is Taking the "Hot Librarian" Beyond Halloween
    • Style
  • best saucony sneakers
    Saucony Is On a Winning Streak
    • Sneakers
  • Phoebe Philo has launched her first collection under her eponymous label.
    What Do Phoebe Philo's Biggest Fans Think About Her New Brand?
    • Style
  • In-hand photos of Merrell's Hydro Moc Next Gen slip-on sneaker
    EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Next Generation of Merrell's Hydro Moc
    • Sneakers
  • air jordan 1 brooklyn boot
    There’s Another, Softer Jordan 1 Boot in the Mix
    • Sneakers
  • lenny kravitz Jaeger-LeCoultre interview
    Lenny Kravitz Is Doing the Reverso Thing & We Love It
    • Watches
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023