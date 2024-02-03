Sign up to never miss a drop
Moncler Grenoble Brought the Heat to Snowy St. Moritz

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

So...your chalet or Moncler's?

It's another big day for Moncler, whose Grenoble imprint presented its Fall/Winter 2023 collection in the snow-capped mountains of St. Moritz.

Moncler Grenoble's FW24 show greeted guests, like Kate Moss and Anne Hathaway, with ice sculptures and wintry wood sceneries lit by a sort of eerie red lighting.

Trees stretched to the nighttime sky, while a snowy runway made for a crunchy catwalk. Seriously, you could hear models' muffled struts.

Of course, Moncler Grenoble is more than equipped for the chilly mountain climates (it's what the line does best). Naturally, the brand bestowed show attendees with white Grenoble capes, resulting in a sea of padded outerwear in the audience. It was almost like a reverse deal of the Maya jacket parade.

Did I mention Moncler Grenoble had heated seats and "mood music" in light-up headphones for FW24 attendees? Nice, right?

Soon, the red lights bid us farewell, and a white light illuminated the icy runway. In meaning, it was show time.

Moncler Grenoble FW24 delivered pieces like tasteful padded jackets, furry layers, cool goggles, and the fluffiest of boots ranging from ankle length to thigh-high hairy goodness.

A tasteful palette of season-worthy cream, brown, grey, and yellow hues informed the collection. Moncler's signature red, white, and blue also made bold splashes on perfectly puffed coats and thick gloves, speaking to Moncler's French roots.

Moncler Grenoble's FW24 pieces were finished with impressive features, like GORE-TEX constructions and water-repellent zippers, adding to the all-weather protection.

Moncler Grenoble FW24 maintains this effortless balance of functionality and quiet luxury, highlighted by new womenswear innovations and a more classic approach to menswear as noted by Moncler.

Moncler CEO Remo Ruffini calls Moncler Grenoble's FW24 presentation one of the most exciting happenings for the imprint yet. It's safe to assume Moncler Grenoble's first-ever storefront is a close second.

In the same breath as the FW24 show, Moncler opened the doors to Moncler Grenoble's inaugural flagship in the St. Moritz, a buzzy home to other luxury spots like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Miu Miu.

The future of Moncler Grenoble — well, all of the Moncler categories — looks promising. The brand's main focuses continue to be huge events and activations as well as alignment across the three pillars: Moncler Grenoble, Moncler Genius, and Moncler Collection.

Fresh off Moncler Grenoble's icy FW24 show, Ruffini says, "The future of the brand is starting now."

