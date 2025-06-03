A Grammy-Nominated Album With Its Own GORE-TEX Trail Shoe

Tobe Nwigwe linked up with Moncler for his first sneaker with the brand and made it a family affair. The result? A minty, trail-ready stomper.

The Trailgrip Momint is a textured green remix of Moncler’s rugged sneaker silhouette, inspired by Nwigwe’s Grammy-nominated album moMINTs and brought to life through a campaign starring his wife, kids, and a vintage Benz.

A longtime friend of the brand, Nwigwe’s been a front-row fixture at Moncler Genius shows and has starred in campaigns alongside his family. So a sneaker collab felt somewhat inevitable, and Nwigwe took the opportunity to create a sneaker that matches his recently released moMINTs album.

Drenched in his signature shade of green, the Trailgrip Momint reimagines Moncler’s Trailgrip through a mix of smooth suede, nubuck, and textured leather. Plus, stitched “Chukwu” detailing (referencing his full name, Tobechukwu) adds soul to the sole.

The sneaker is available now from Moncler's website, retailing for $820.

After dropping a full mint-hued uniform with his Reebok x Chukwu collection, it only makes sense that Tobe (who is part rapper, part athlete) would take his next stride into trail-ready sneakers.

And, like most things Nwigwe touches, the drop is deeply personal. The campaign casts his wife and four children in head-to-toe Moncler, set against a mint-hued forest backdrop that reads somewhere between a family road trip and a high-fashion ad.

It’s intimate, expressive, and unmistakably Nwigwe.

