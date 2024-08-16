Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Moncler's Grippy Trail Sneaker Is Quiet Outdoor Luxury Now (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

After enjoying glorious spins by Salehe Bembury and Billionaire Boys Club (throw in a Clipse co-sign), Moncler goes back to the luxury hiking basics with new in-line Trailgrip shoes.

Moncler's Fall/Winter 2024 collection stars its all-new Trailgrip Apex GTX sneaker, essentially a more quietly luxe version of the OG trail sneaker.

In Apex mode, the Moncler hiking sneaker receives a more refined upper, stripped down to two simple, premium textures: soft suede and pebbled leather.

Of course, Moncler's Apex GTX sneaker maintains the series' outdoor-ready charm, preserving its waterproof capabilities and that chunky, extra rugged sole ready to take on the wilderness terrain in the name of luxury.

For FW24, which drops on August 16, Moncler also introduces the lightweight Trailgrip Lite 2 and the Trailgrip Chalet GTX, a puffed-up and fluffed-up boot there for more of your après ski dressin'.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Moncler's hiking club can also expect the OG Trailgrip and Trailgrip Après High to join the offering, dressed in the collection's key colorways: Forest Green, Desert Sand, Volcanic Black, and Lapis Blue.

Throughout the offering, Moncler's TrailGrip foundation naturally rounds out each shoe, again offering layers of supportive carbon fiber plates, ultra-cushy foam, and seriously grippy Vibram outsoles.

Moncler's low-top Trailgrip sneaker continues to break new ground, from stunning colorways to crazy dimensional upgrades.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Moncler's FW24 delivery sees the Trailgrip shoes continue to blaze the trail.

