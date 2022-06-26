On Wednesdays, We Wear Mowalola SS23

So you agree? You think Mowalola SS23 is giving Regina George realness.

Following a three-year runway break, Mowalola Ogunlesi returns for her first-ever Parisian Fashion Week presentation, issuing looks that were both fresh and fetch.

Of all the head-turning looks, I couldn't help, but stan Mowalola's SS23 tank top featuring contrasting pink bosom circles, reminiscent of Regina George's iconic gym fit from Mean Girls.

Though the outfit was purposefully slashed to kickstart her demise, Regina essentially became an aughts influencer, turning the sabotaged ensemble into a fashion statement that other students soon desperately followed.

It's unknown whether the classic 2004 film inspired the playful SS23 look, but it did prove that the ongoing Y2K obsession isn't going anywhere, thanks to Mowalola.

With styling by Lotta Volkova, the Nigerian-British designer ultimately perfects the Y2K aesthetic with her eponymous label's SS23 collection, down to the lowest of lowrise trousers and baby tees that read "AM I A MOWA FAN."

Even with Rihanna and Sydney Sweeney's approval, Miu Miu's reigning mini skirt gets a run for its money with Mowalola's micro mini.

Posing as the tiniest skirt I've seen yet, the Mowalola SS23 skirt hugs the body, dipping well below the belly button and barely covering your womanhood.

The latest collection also sees the continuation of its big bag energy.

The former YEEZY GAP creative director introduces more oversized handbag silhouettes following its gigantic SS22 Bundle bag.

Nodding to the current state of the world, Mowalola also emphasized women's bodies through pieces like the red-spotted mini dress and elliptical-printed mini skirts – perhaps a nod to the abortion rights and the heartbreaking overturn of Roe v. Wade case.

There were plenty more eye-catching moments from Mowalola SS23, including the religion-challenging cross covering worn by a naked model, bondage lace-up dresses, and weaponizing jewelry.

Also, a Mowalola x New Balance sneaker collaboration is on the way, folks, where the brand tackles the 9060 model, which recently received the Joe Freshgoods treatment.

While no release date has been confirmed, I suspect the collaborative 9060 sneakers will arrive during the SS23 season.

Clearly, there's no denying — or running away from — the chokehold of Y2K. With Mowalola's SS23 collection mastering the era's notion of edge and sexiness, I doubt it'll make fashion's burn book.