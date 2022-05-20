Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
It's a Small World Isn't It, MR PORTER?

Written by Sam Cole in Style
MR PORTER
In a bid to showcase and champion 22 global brands that operate with craftsmanship, responsibly made products, and local communities close to heart, MR PORTER launches its second carefully curated Small World collection.

With so many brands on the market operating with enormous scale in terms of production quantities, market share, and visibility, without direct exposure or awareness, it's easy to overlook those with more of a niche – especially those that choose to create and share with more environmentally and socially conscious methods.

These are precisely the type of brands that MR PORTER keeps within its crosshair as it carefully curates its Small World collections responsible style; across a range of categories including ready-to-wear, accessories, fine jewelry, and more.

To fall within this code, brands listed within Small World must achieve six pillars outlined by MR PORTER – Heritage Craft, Future Craft, Made Locally, Made To Last, Made With High Standards Of Animal Welfare, and Made From Considered Materials – without sacrificing their unique style, authenticity, and heritage. Sure, this is a tall order, but that's what makes the lineup all the more impressive.

For the second iteration of the collection, 319 products (164 of which are exclusive to MR PORTER) have been selected from a global-spanning arrangement of brands from Indonesia, Nigeria, Brazil, the UK, France, Portugal, and Japan.

Newly introduced brands to Small World include Karu Research, Corridor, La Paz, clothsurgeon, COTTLE, King Kennedy Rugs, Adish, Carleen, Obida and Lady White Co.

There's plenty to digest from MR PORTER's Small World 2022 collection, so head on over to the retailer's online platform to dive head-first into the full product offering.

