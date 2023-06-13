Sign up to never miss a drop
Well, *Those* MSCHF Boots Are Back

MSCHF's Big Red boots? They're backkk. Though, they never really left.

Days before they even dropped, MSCHF's IRL Astro Boy boots were everywhere. Celebs sported them, giving them the cartoonish bright red shoes their seal of approval. Meanwhile, we regular folk debated on social media whether the red boots were fire or just plain ridiculous.

In short, the MSCHF boots were a hit, selling out on release day and, at one point, fetching thousands on the resale market (the shoes retailed for $350, by the way).

So with the MSCHF boots out, we shouldn't hear any more about them, right? Not quite. Though the hype died down in the following days, the boots were still popping up here and there. In addition to inspiring nail art and furniture designs, the viral boots spawned dupes and fakes. Miu Miu's mini skirt set can relate.

At the same time, some folks weren't willing to let them go just yet (cough, Steve Aoki, cough).

And MSCHF has offered its fair share of wild products, including backwards shoesketchup lipstick with Fenty, and Hot or Not AI chats. But for some reason, these boots had the internet in a chokehold (we even gave them a spin).

Now, MSCHF is reminding us of 2023's wildest fashion moment. The Brooklyn-based art collective is restocking its Big Red Boots on June 13 at 2PM EST on the MSCHF's website and MSCHF sneakers app.

For those who missed out on the first go around, now is your second chance to cop. And to those over seeing the boots which once plagued their timelines, cover your eyes.

