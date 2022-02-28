MSCHF Just Gave the Worst Part of High School a $14k Twist

Remember the test we took in high school that made us think we wouldn't get into college? Well, MSCHF is revisiting that nightmare — take notes, College Board.

After releasing a real-live automated external defibrillator for Valentine's Day, MSCHF is rolling out the MSAT test, offering you — yes, you! — a chance to spend three hours an upcoming Saturday working through a lengthy standardized online test.

Just like the real SAT, you'll be required to sacrifice both your precious weekend time and cash: it costs $52 to sign up for MSCHF's test.

But, unlike the real SAT, you aren't competing against your fellow pupils for a meaningless score.

Instead, the person who completes MSCHF's MSAT the fastest will receive the entire pot. At the time of writing, just over 100 would-be contestants have signed up, guaranteeing the winner a $14k+ prize; if 1,000 people sign up, the winner will get a whopping $50k, and so on.

Known for its meaningful trolling, the Brooklyn-based creative group's MSAT is making a point, calling out the test's bias towards wealthy (and usually white) students and the meritocracy for athletes and legacy kids.

For many years, students have questioned exactly how tests like the SATS affect college admissions, considering quiz questions about Sally buying apples or trains meeting at stations don't have direct real-life application.

MSCHF also points out the money and time (don't forget stress) spent preparing for the nationwide test, bringing up the wealth disparity amongst students.

The MSAT is scored out of 1600, containing reading, writing, and math multiple-choice questions and an optional essay. But don't expect boring queries about algebra or grammar from MSCHF.

And here's the thing: cheating is allowed, even encouraged. The only thing you have to do is score the highest and finish the fastest.

The person with the highest score (and, if in event of a tie, fastest time) wins the cash prize.

To redeem yourself of your high school horror, you can register for the MSAT from February 28 to March 4 on MSCHF's MSAT website. The test goes down on March 5, followed by a score reveal on March 6.