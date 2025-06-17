Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

No Thoughts, Just Nike's Ultra-Clean Grayed-Out Dunks

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Nike Dunk is going tonal again.

A new "Wolf Grey" Nike Dunk Low sneaker has landed on the sneaker 'net. The latest version reveals a monochromatic grey take on the classic model, which looks awfully SB-like from this angle (the shoes are reportedly just another regular general-release Nike Dunk, though, hold the SB).

Shop Nike Dunk Low

It's similar to those stealthy "Triple Black" Dunks that we saw earlier this month, but in grey suede instead of blacked-out leather.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Additionally, Nike dropped a similar "Wolf Grey" Dunk in 2024, which featured only smooth grayed-out uppers. The rest of the shoe featured black branding moment and an intentionally yellowed gum sole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

There's been other "Wolf Grey" sneakers recently, too, including an Air Jordan 12 and Air Trainer Huarache. But the 2025 Dunks goes full-on "Wolf Grey" beast mode.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

There is no specific release date for the new Nike Dunk Low "Wolf Grey" available yet. But be on the lookout for the new Dunks sometime this year.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. 

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • You Can Wear LEGO x Nike Dunks. Or Build Them, Your Call
  • Nike's All-Black Leather Dunks Are Impressively Clean (& Stealthy)
  • The Literal "Panda" Nike Dunks
  • Behold, GORE-TEX Nike Dunks
  • Nike's Ultra-Clean Jordan Sneaker Is Back & Looks Like Pure Money
What To Read Next
  • On Old McDonald Glover's Farm, Everyone Wears Moncler (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Nike’s Lowkey '80s Football Shoe Gets a Mesh Glow-Up
  • A Crisp Denim Air Force 1 For the NBA's Rising Star
  • A Slick adidas Superstar for Soccer's Superstar
  • adidas' Wonderfully Worn Sambas Are a Beautiful Thing
  • No Thoughts, Just Nike's Ultra-Clean Grayed-Out Dunks
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now