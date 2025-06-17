No Thoughts, Just Nike's Ultra-Clean Grayed-Out Dunks

The Nike Dunk is going tonal again.

A new "Wolf Grey" Nike Dunk Low sneaker has landed on the sneaker 'net. The latest version reveals a monochromatic grey take on the classic model, which looks awfully SB-like from this angle (the shoes are reportedly just another regular general-release Nike Dunk, though, hold the SB).

It's similar to those stealthy "Triple Black" Dunks that we saw earlier this month, but in grey suede instead of blacked-out leather.

Additionally, Nike dropped a similar "Wolf Grey" Dunk in 2024, which featured only smooth grayed-out uppers. The rest of the shoe featured black branding moment and an intentionally yellowed gum sole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

There's been other "Wolf Grey" sneakers recently, too, including an Air Jordan 12 and Air Trainer Huarache. But the 2025 Dunks goes full-on "Wolf Grey" beast mode.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

There is no specific release date for the new Nike Dunk Low "Wolf Grey" available yet. But be on the lookout for the new Dunks sometime this year.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.